UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan. 29
Harvey aftermath
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
#Market News
January 29, 2016 / 6:36 AM / 2 years ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan. 29

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 22
points, or 0.4 percent on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on
the factors affecting European stocks, please click on 
    
    * The UK blue chip index closed 1 percent lower at 1 percent on Thursday
after earlier rising over the 6,000.00 level, its highest since early January.
The index was weighed down by Ashtead Group Plc and travel stocks hit by
rising oil prices. 
    * ROLLS-ROYCE: Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC's Chief Executive will on
Friday announce job cuts from his 2,000 strong senior manager team, the
Financial Times reported. 
    * BHP BILLITON: The Canadian arm of mining giant BHP Billiton 
 has signed a letter of intent to help fund exploration at Aston Bay
Holdings Ltd's Storm copper project, Aston Bay said on Thursday.
 
    * UK BANKS: Banks that mis-sold complex financial products to shield
companies from interest rate hikes that never happened have paid 2.1 billion
pounds ($3 billion) in compensation so far, with reviews of customers completed,
Britain's Financial Conduct Authority said on Thursday. 
    * BRITISH CONSUMER CONFIDENCE: British consumer morale rose for a second
month in a row in January to hit its highest level since last summer, but
households remain pessimistic about the outlook for the country's economy, a
survey showed on Friday. 

    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 Premier Veterinary Group               Full Year 2015 Premier
 Plc                                    Veterinary Group Plc
                                        Earnings Release
 A.G.Barr Plc                           A.G.Barr Plc Trading
                                        Statement Release
 Sky Plc                                Q2 2016 Sky Plc Earnings
                                        Release
 Vedanta Resources Plc                  Q3 2016 Vedanta Resources
                                        Plc Production Results
                                        Release
 
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                      
    > Other business headlines             
 (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
