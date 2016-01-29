UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan. 29

(Adds company news, updates futures)

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 futures were up 1.2 percent at 0734 GMT, ahead of the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index fell 1 percent at 5,931.78 points by the close on Thursday, weighed down by Ashtead Group Plc and travel stocks hit by rising oil prices.

* SKY: Sky said James Murdoch, son of founder Rupert Murdoch, would rejoin as chairman as the European pay TV group reported a better-than-expected 12 percent rise in profit after signing up record numbers of new customers.

* AG BARR: AG Barr, the maker of Irn-Bru and Rubicon fizzy drinks, said it expected fourth-quarter revenue growth in excess of 2.5 percent after a robust performance in the period.

* ROLLS-ROYCE: Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC’s Chief Executive will on Friday announce job cuts from his 2,000 strong senior manager team, the Financial Times reported.

* BHP BILLITON: The Canadian arm of mining giant BHP Billiton has signed a letter of intent to help fund exploration at Aston Bay Holdings Ltd’s Storm copper project, Aston Bay said on Thursday.

* TULLETT PREBON: British interdealer broker Tullett Prebon Plc said underlying operating profit margins were expected to be higher than previously thought, indicating a pickup in the company’s core business.

* UK BANKS: Banks that mis-sold complex financial products to shield companies from interest rate hikes that never happened have paid 2.1 billion pounds ($3 billion) in compensation so far, with reviews of customers completed, Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority said on Thursday.

* BRITISH CONSUMER CONFIDENCE: British consumer morale rose for a second month in a row in January to hit its highest level since last summer, but households remain pessimistic about the outlook for the country’s economy, a survey showed on Friday.

TODAY‘S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)