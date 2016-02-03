UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 3

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 45-55 points, or 0.8-0.9 percent, on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: * The UK blue chip index closed 2.3 percent lower at 5,922.01 points on Tuesday, knocked down by a drop in BP after the oil major reported its biggest ever annual loss. * IAG: British Airways has mulled pulling most of its aircraft out of London City airport if a new owner raised airline charges to cover the hefty 2 billion pound price tag on the airport, the Financial Times reported. * CLYDESDALE BANK: National Australia Bank Ltd on Wednesday announced the final price for the float of Clydesdale Bank Plc IPO-CLBP.L to institutional investors at 180 pence per share, saying this effectively concludes the demerger and IPO process. * BT: Britain's BT Group said large numbers of its customers had lost connection to the Internet on Tuesday, but most were back online in a matter of hours and there were no indications that the failure was due to a malicious attack. * UK RETAIL: British shop prices fell slightly less sharply last month than in December, British retailers said on Wednesday, helped by a first rise in food inflation since August. * UK ECONOMY: Britain's economy is unlikely to be dented this year by the latest signs of a slowdown in global output, a think-tank said on Wednesday ahead of the latest forecasts from the Bank of England. * EX-DIVS: Imperial Tobacco and Unilever will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 2.91 points off the FTSE 100, according to Reuters calculations * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Johnson Matthey PLC Q3 2015 Johnson Matthey PLC Trading Statement Release GlaxoSmithKline PLC Q4 2015 GlaxoSmithKline PLC Earnings Release Severn Trent PLC Severn Trent PLC Interim Management Statement Release Hargreaves Lansdown PLC Half Year 2016 Hargreaves Lansdown PLC Earnings Release Foxtons Group PLC Full Year 2015 Foxtons Group PLC Preliminary Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)