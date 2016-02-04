FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 4
#Market News
February 4, 2016 / 6:25 AM / 2 years ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 4

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 27
points, or 0.4 percent, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. For more
on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on 
    
    * The UK blue chip index closed 84.87 points lower on Wednesday at 5837.14,
pulled lower by financial stocks, with banks hitting their lowest levels in over
4 years and Hargreaves Lansdown among the top losers following a mixed
earnings update. 
    * SSE: British power producer SSE said it would likely close most of
the units at its 1,995-megawatt Fiddler's Ferry coal-fired plant from April 1,
despite gaining a government capacity contract designed to incentivise back-up
plants to stay online. 
    * SPORTS DIRECT: The company has backed down from its legal battle
with Rangers football club and abandoned efforts to prevent disclosure of the
pair's joint venture, which has made the Old Firm club about 4 pence from every
pound spent in its Ibrox store, the Guardian reported. (bit.ly/1PVsMhT)
    * OIL: Crude oil futures extended gains from the previous session on
Thursday, as a weaker dollar and unconfirmed talk of producers potentially
meeting to discuss output cuts lifted the market despite record U.S. stocks.
 
    * COPPER: London copper rose for second day to the most in a month as a
falling U.S. dollar spurred interest in commodities, including oil, that
prompted investors shorting the market to close their positions ahead of the
Lunar New Year holiday.   
    * EX-DIVS: Imperial Tobacco and Unilever will trade without
entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 2.91 points
off the FTSE 100, according to Reuters calculations 

    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 Shell                    FY results
 AstraZeneca              FY results
 Smith & Nephew           FY results
 Compass Group            Q1 trading update
 Vodafone Group           Q3 trading update
 Beazley                  FY results
 
 (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

