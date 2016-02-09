UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 9

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 17-27 points, or 0.3-0.5 percent, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The UK blue chip index closed 158.70 points, or 2.7 percent, lower at 5,689.36 points on Monday, weighed down by falls in banking stocks to multi-year lows and weakness in the tech sector. * UK RETAIL: British retail spending growth hit a four-month high in January, as consumers splashed out on big-ticket items like furniture, an industry body said on Tuesday. * BRITAIN AIRPORT: Britain should make a decision on where to build a new runway this summer, its transport minister said on Monday, dismissing concerns it could be further delayed by a referendum on EU membership. * KUMBA IRON ORE: South Africa's Kumba Iron Ore, a unit of Anglo American, reported a 66 percent drop in annual profit, in line with its own forecast, as it battled slumping prices for the steel-making ingredient. * TUI GROUP: TUI Group, the world's largest tour operator, said bookings to Turkey this summer were down around 40 percent due to security concerns, as it reported a narrower first-quarter loss on Tuesday.  * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Redrow PLC Interim 2016 Redrow PLC Earnings Release ICAP PLC Q3 2015 ICAP PLC Trading Statement Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)