UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 10

(Adds futures, company news items)

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 futures were up 0.4 percent on Wednesday, ahead of the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:

* The UK blue chip index closed down 1 percent at 5,632.19 points on Tuesday, with weaker mining and banking stocks keeping Britain’s top share index mired near three-year lows as concern lingered over the global economy and the health of the financial sector.

* SABMILLER: Japan’s Asahi Group Holdings has agreed to buy SABMiller’s Peroni and Grolsch beer brands and is likely to pay over 400 billion yen ($3.5 billion), the Nikkei business daily reported.

* HSBC: HSBC has been sued by the families of U.S. citizens murdered by drug gangs in Mexico, claiming the bank let cartels launder billions of dollars to operate their business.

* A U.S. judge said Tuesday that he would likely delay the release of a report detailing how well HSBC has complied with anti-money laundering requirements until a federal appeals court could weigh in.

* ARM: ARM Holdings, the British chip designer whose technology powers smartphones, reported a 17 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit as its latest processor designs continued to win market share.

* BURBERRY: Burberry Group Plc, the British luxury fashion brand, sued J.C. Penney Co on Tuesday, accusing the U.S. retailer of trademark infringement for selling outerwear that featured exact copies of its famous “Burberry check” pattern.

* LONMIN: Platinum producer Lonmin will not “shy away” from any merger or takeover but for now the company is focused on its plan to survive tough market conditions, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

* GLENCORE: Global diversified natural resource company Glencore is expected to wrap up senior syndication of a one-year revolving credit that refinances existing debt by the end of next week after a strong market response, bankers said on Tuesday.

* TULLOW: Africa-focused oil producer Tullow Oil reported an operating loss for the second consecutive year and further suspended its dividend payments on Wednesday as the sharp decline in oil prices has drastically reduced its income.

* GENEL: Genel Energy, one of a handful of foreign oil producers in Iraqi Kurdistan, will resume drilling work at its Taq Taq oilfield in the coming weeks to ramp up production, its chief financial officer told Reuters on Tuesday.

* BARCLAYS: Barclays Plc has named JPmorgan Chase & Co executive Paul Compton its new Chief Operating Officer, following the departure of Jonathan Moulds.

TODAY‘S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)