REFILE-UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 15

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 68-77 points, or 1.19-1.35 percent, on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 1.84 percent ahead of the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 3.08 percent higher on Friday at 5,707.60 points, recording its best one-day percentage gain in more than five months, as banking and commodities-related stocks rebounded from a slump in the previous session.

* RECKITT BENCKISER: Consumer goods maker Reckitt Benckiser Group posted stronger-than-expected full-year sales on Monday, helped by its focus on faster-growing consumer health products.

* BAE SYSTEMS: British defence firm BAE Systems named Charles Woodburn to the newly-created role of Chief Operating Officer, lining up the former oil executive as heir apparent for the chief executive’s role.

* ACACIA MINING: Gold miner Acacia Mining Plc said full-year core profit fell 31 percent, hurt by a fall in gold prices in 2015.

* HAMMERSON: Shopping centre landlord Hammerson Plc posted a 4.3 percent rise in full-year net rental income to 318.6 million pounds.

* HSBC: Global banking giant HSBC Holdings has decided to keep its headquarters in Britain, rejecting the option of shifting its center of gravity back to its main profit-generating hub Hong Kong after a thorough 10-month review.

* BURBERRY: British luxury fashion brand Burberry is to face a class action lawsuit in the United States, claiming it used misleading price tags at its outlet stores to fool shoppers into believing the goods were being sold at a hefty discount.

* ECOTRICITY/GOOD ENERGY: British green energy suppliers Ecotricity and Good Energy said they will reduce retail gas bills by around 7 percent from April 1, making steeper cuts than their larger rivals.

* ALLIED IRISH BANKS: The Irish government would aim to sell 50 percent of Allied Irish Banks by 2020 if re-elected later this month, Finance Minister Michael Noonan said.

* BANKS: UK's four biggest banks, Lloyds Banking Group Plc, Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc, Barclays Plc and HSBC Holdings Plc will payout almost 5 billion pounds ($7.3 billion)worth of bonus in the next few weeks, Sky News reported. (bit.ly/1V9p2I3)

* BANKS: American and British regulators are likely to charge several banks with rigging interest rates, including Citigroup, the third-largest U.S. bank, and London-based HSBC Holdings, the Wall Street Journal reported.

* BREXIT: Chief executive of Royal Bank of Scotland, Ross McEwan, said in an interview with BBC Newsnight he believes Britain's financial sector would be better off inside the European Union. (bbc.in/1Qcv9Xx)

* BREXIT: Britain’s push to win backing from its European partners for its wish list of EU reforms will go “right to the wire” at a summit this week, Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond said.

* OIL: Brent and U.S. crude futures edged lower on Monday as the dollar regained ground and as weak Chinese trade data stoked concerns about demand in the world’s biggest energy consumer.

* UK’s SERIOUS FRAUD OFFICE: The National Crime Agency will have the power to direct investigations carried out by UK’s Serious Fraud Office, Financial Times reported.

