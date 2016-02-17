UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb. 17

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen is expected to open up 34 points, or 0.6 percent, on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.7 percent higher at 5,862.17 points on Tuesday, as oil shares held on to gains after news that some oil producing countries were cooperating to tackle a supply glut.

* REXAM: Drinks can makers Ball Corp and Rexam Plc have begun the process of selling assets, potentially worth more than $3 billion, to meet antitrust regulations ahead of their planned merger, several people familiar with the matter said.

* BAE SYSTEMS: BAE Systems said on Wednesday it had chosen Indian conglomerate Mahindra Group to build a plant for the assembly of its M777 Ultra Lightweight Howitzer artillery guns that it wants to sell to India.

* BREXIT: German Chancellor Angela Merkel wants a fair deal to help keep Britain in the European Union that avoids giving Britain’s financial sector an advantage over the euro zone through lighter regulation, deputies from her party said on Tuesday.

TODAY‘S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com