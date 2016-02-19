FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb. 19
#Market News
February 19, 2016 / 6:30 AM / 2 years ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb. 19

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Financial bookmakers see Britain's FTSE 100 index
opening down 6 points, or 0.10 percent, on Friday. For more on the factors
affecting European stocks, please click on 
    
    * The UK blue chip index closed 1 percent lower at 5,971.95 points on
Thursday, in line with the broader European market, weighed down by concerns
over the potential impact of Britain leaving the European Union and a fall in
major mining stocks. 
    * BREXIT: Prime Minister David Cameron appealed to EU leaders on Thursday to
help him settle the question of Britain's European Union membership for a
generation by agreeing a "credible" deal he can sell to the British public to
stay in the bloc. 
    Talks between Cameron and EU leaders stretched late into the night of
Thursday, with European Council President Donald Tusk saying much remained to be
worked out. 
    * SHELL: Credit rating agency Fitch on Thursday downgraded Royal Dutch Shell
 following its acquisition of BG Group, citing risks to its asset sales
goals to finance the $53 billion deal. 
    * HSBC: HSBC will pay more than $4 million to settle Massachusetts
regulatory claims over force-placed insurance, the state's attorney general
Maura Healey said. 
    * MONETARY POLICY: Bank of England policymaker Martin Weale has said he
would be surprised if Britain's central bank took as long to hike interest rates
as markets expect. 

    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 Millennium & Copthorne               Full Year 2015 Millennium &
 Hotels Plc                           Copthorne Hotels Plc
                                      Earnings Release
 SEGRO Plc                            Full Year 2015 SEGRO Plc
                                      Earnings Release
 Standard Life Plc                    Full Year 2015 Standard Life
                                      Plc Earnings Release
 Essentra Plc                         Full Year 2015 Essentra Plc
                                      Earnings Release
 Avation Plc                          Half Year 2016 Avation Plc
                                      Earnings Release
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                      
    > Other business headlines             
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * BridgeStation: view story .134
 For more information on Top News visit
 topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
