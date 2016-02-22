FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb. 22
#Market News
February 22, 2016 / 6:45 AM / 2 years ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb. 22

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 30
points higher, or 0.50 percent, on Monday according to financial bookmakers. For
more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on 
    
    * The UK blue chip index closed index finished 0.4 percent weaker at
5,950.23 on Friday, as energy stocks were hurt by falling oil prices, but
recorded its best weekly gain in 2016. 
    * HSBC: HSBC  said it saw a 'bumpier' financial
environment ahead after delivering flat 2015 profit growth against a bleak
backdrop of slowing growth in China and tumbling commodities prices. The company
reported pretax profit of $18.87 billion for the year, below analyst consensus.
 
    * BREXIT: London Mayor Boris Johnson threw his weight on Sunday behind the
campaign to leave the European Union, dealing a blow to David Cameron by
increasing the chance British voters will ditch membership in a June referendum.
.
    Prime Minister David Cameron on Saturday called a June 23 referendum on
membership of the European Union that could have far-reaching consequences for
Britain's unity and for the viability of the world's biggest trading bloc.
 
    * HOME RETAIL: South African-based furniture retailer Steinhoff
International  has made a rival offer to buy Britain's Home
Retail, the owner of the Argos group of catalogue-based stores which
agreed earlier this month to be bought by supermarkets group Sainsbury's
. 
    

    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 XP Power Ltd                          Full Year 2015 XP Power
                                       Ltd Earnings Release
 Dechra Pharmaceuticals                Half Year 2016 Dechra
 Plc                                   Pharmaceuticals Plc
                                       Earnings Release
 Bovis Homes Group Plc                 Full Year 2015 Bovis
                                       Homes Group Plc Earnings
                                       Release
 Associated British Foods              Associated British Foods
 Plc                                   Plc Pre-Close Trading
                                       Statement Release
 Gemfields Plc                         Half Year 2016 Gemfields
                                       Plc Earnings Release
 
        
 (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
