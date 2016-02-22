UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb. 22

(Adds Oil, Associated British Foods)

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 30 points higher, or 0.50 percent, on Monday according to financial bookmakers. Futures were up 0.6 percent ahead of the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed index finished 0.4 percent weaker at 5,950.23 on Friday, as energy stocks were hurt by falling oil prices, but recorded its best weekly gain in 2016.

* HSBC: HSBC said it saw a ‘bumpier’ financial environment ahead after delivering flat 2015 profit growth against a bleak backdrop of slowing growth in China and tumbling commodities prices. The company reported pretax profit of $18.87 billion for the year, below analyst consensus.

* BREXIT: London Mayor Boris Johnson threw his weight on Sunday behind the campaign to leave the European Union, dealing a blow to David Cameron by increasing the chance British voters will ditch membership in a June referendum. .

Prime Minister David Cameron on Saturday called a June 23 referendum on membership of the European Union that could have far-reaching consequences for Britain’s unity and for the viability of the world’s biggest trading bloc.

* OIL: Oil prices recovered on Monday following steep losses in the previous session, supported by a fall the U.S. rig count, but analysts said general oversupply was keeping the market weak.

* ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS: Associated British Foods edged up its full-year earnings forecast on Monday, helped by recent currency moves and a pick-up in trading at its Primark clothing chain.

* HOME RETAIL: South African-based furniture retailer Steinhoff International has made a rival offer to buy Britain’s Home Retail, the owner of the Argos group of catalogue-based stores which agreed earlier this month to be bought by supermarkets group Sainsbury’s .

