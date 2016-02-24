UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb. 24

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen 24 to 32 points lower, or down as much as 0.5 percent, on Wednesday according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The UK blue chip index closed 1.3 percent lower at 5,962.31 points on Tuesday, hurt by falls in Standard Chartered and BHP Billiton, which more than offset a rise in LSE Group. * BHP BILLITON: Brazilian police in the state of Minas Gerais on Tuesday accused six Samarco executives and one contractor of murder in connection with the deaths of 19 people caused by a burst tailings dam at a mine in November. Samarco is a joint venture between BHP Billiton and Brazil's Vale . * BT: BT said it would increase investment in superfast broadband, including more fibre to the home, if regulator Ofcom decides against forcing a break-up of the company. * BREXIT: The economy trumps sovereignty and immigration as the key issue for Britons when they consider whether to vote to stay in or pull out of the European Union, data from an authoritative survey of public attitudes suggests. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Rathbone Brothers Plc Full Year 2015 Rathbone Brothers Plc Earnings Release McBride Plc Half Year 2016 McBride Plc Earnings Release Harworth Group Plc Q4 2015 Harworth Group Plc Earnings Release Wilmington Plc Half Year 2016 Wilmington Plc Earnings Release Synectics Plc Full Year 2015 Synectics Plc Earnings Release Ibex Global Solutions Plc Half Year 2015 Ibex Global Solutions Plc Earnings Release Hays Plc Half Year 2016 Hays Plc Earnings Release STV Group Plc Full Year 2015 STV Group Plc Earnings Release Weir Group Plc Full Year 2015 Weir Group Plc Earnings Release Barratt Developments Plc Half Year 2016 Barratt Developments Plc Earnings Release Petrofac Ltd Full Year 2015 Petrofac Ltd Earnings Release Man Group Plc Full Year 2015 Man Group Plc Earnings Release Capital & Counties Full Year 2015 Capital & Properties Plc Counties Properties Plc Earnings Release Livanova Plc Full Year 2015 LivaNova Plc Earnings Release International Personal Full Year 2015 Finance Plc International Personal Finance Plc Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)