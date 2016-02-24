FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb. 24
February 24, 2016 / 6:30 AM / 2 years ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb. 24

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen 24 to 32 points
lower, or down as much as 0.5 percent, on Wednesday according to financial
bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
 
    
    * The UK blue chip index closed 1.3 percent lower at 5,962.31 points on
Tuesday, hurt by falls in Standard Chartered and BHP Billiton,
which more than offset a rise in LSE Group. 
    * BHP BILLITON: Brazilian police in the state of Minas Gerais on Tuesday
accused six Samarco executives and one contractor of murder in connection with
the deaths of 19 people caused by a burst tailings dam at a mine in November.
Samarco is a joint venture between BHP Billiton and Brazil's Vale
. 
    * BT: BT said it would increase investment in superfast broadband,
including more fibre to the home, if regulator Ofcom decides against forcing a
break-up of the company. 
    * BREXIT: The economy trumps sovereignty and immigration as the key issue
for Britons when they consider whether to vote to stay in or pull out of the
European Union, data from an authoritative survey of public attitudes suggests.
 

    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 Rathbone Brothers Plc                         Full Year 2015 Rathbone
                                               Brothers Plc Earnings
                                               Release
 McBride Plc                                   Half Year 2016 McBride Plc
                                               Earnings Release
 Harworth Group Plc                            Q4 2015 Harworth Group Plc
                                               Earnings Release
 Wilmington Plc                                Half Year 2016 Wilmington
                                               Plc Earnings Release
 Synectics Plc                                 Full Year 2015 Synectics
                                               Plc Earnings Release
 Ibex Global Solutions Plc                     Half Year 2015 Ibex Global
                                               Solutions Plc Earnings
                                               Release
 Hays Plc                                      Half Year 2016 Hays Plc
                                               Earnings Release
 STV Group Plc                                 Full Year 2015 STV Group
                                               Plc Earnings Release
 Weir Group Plc                                Full Year 2015 Weir Group
                                               Plc Earnings Release
 Barratt Developments Plc                      Half Year 2016 Barratt
                                               Developments Plc Earnings
                                               Release
 Petrofac Ltd                                  Full Year 2015 Petrofac
                                               Ltd Earnings Release
 Man Group Plc                                 Full Year 2015 Man Group
                                               Plc Earnings Release
 Capital & Counties                            Full Year 2015 Capital &
 Properties Plc                                Counties Properties Plc
                                               Earnings Release
 Livanova Plc                                  Full Year 2015 LivaNova
                                               Plc Earnings Release
 International Personal                        Full Year 2015
 Finance Plc                                   International Personal
                                               Finance Plc Earnings
                                               Release
 
 (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
