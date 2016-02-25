UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 25

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up by 74-77 points, or 1.3 percent, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The UK blue chip index FTSE 100 ended down 1.6 percent at 5,867.18 on Wednesday, as mining stocks and FTSE heavyweight Standard Chartered came under pressure for a second straight session. * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell's U.S. head Marvin Odum will step down after the company abandoned a troubled drilling project offshore Alaska, and the global oil company said on Wednesday it will split up its U.S. shale and Canadian oil sands unit. * BHP BILLITON: BHP Billiton Ltd was sued in the United States by investors who accused the Anglo-Australian mining company of fraudulently overstating its ability to manage safety risks prior to November's fatal dam burst at a Brazilian mine it co-owned and operated. * BP: BP Plc swept up 1.5 million barrels of Qatari condensate loading in April, a rare move for the oil major, three traders that participate in the market said on Thursday. * LSE/DEUTSCHE BOERSE: Deutsche Boerse Chief Executive Carsten Kengeter would run the day-to-day operations of a new company formed by a possible merger with the London Stock Exchange, sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. * STANDARD CHARTERED: Standard Chartered's landmark attempt to claw back bonuses paid to staff deemed responsible for its current woes could be fraught with practical and legal difficulties, lawyers and investors said. * LLOYDS: A note jotted down by a senior director of Lloyds Banking Group during a 2008 board meeting saying there was "no value left in HBOS" ahead of an ill-fated takeover was taken out of context, a lawyer for Lloyds told a London court on Wednesday. * RBS: Six banks and brokerages, including Royal Bank of Scotland, agreed to pay roughly $103 million to settle claims that they conspired to rig prices for U.S. municipal securities. * EU BANKS: European Union banks will be tested on their ability to raise funds in thin bond markets in a shrinking economy hit by tumbling commodities and property prices, the bloc's banking watchdog said on Wednesday. * BANK OF ENGLAND: Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe said on Wednesday that he still believed Britain's economy was in a slow recovery following the financial crisis but that the central bank was ready to provide more stimulus if needed. * BRITAIN EU: Britain on Wednesday registered with the United Nations a deal on new terms for its membership in the European Union ahead of a June 23 national referendum on whether Britain should stay or quit the 28-nation bloc. * BRITAIN AUTO: British car production rose 8 percent year-on-year in January, boosted by strong demand from overseas, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said on Thursday. * COPPER: London copper climbed on Thursday, underpinned by a weaker dollar and gains in steel, but the rise was curbed by worries that stuttering global growth is stunting activity in top metals consumer China. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had risen 0.42 percent to $4,661 a tonne by 0555 GMT * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Capita PLC Full Year 2015 Capita PLC Earnings Release Mondi PLC Full Year 2015 Mondi Ltd Earnings Release Relx PLC Full Year 2015 Relx PLC Earnings Release Rentokil Initial PLC Full Year 2015 Rentokil Initial PLC Earnings Release Spirent Communications Preliminary FY 2015 plc Spirent Communications plc Earnings Release National Express Group Full Year 2015 National PLC Express Group PLC Earnings Release Bodycote PLC Full Year 2015 Bodycote PLC Earnings Release Serco Group PLC Full Year 2015 Serco Group PLC Earnings Release Howden Joinery Group Full Year 2015 Howden PLC Joinery Group PLC Earnings Release Oxford BioMedica PLC Full Year 2015 Oxford BioMedica PLC Earnings Release Galliford Try PLC Half Year 2016 Galliford Try PLC Earnings Release St. James's Place PLC Full Year 2015 St. James's Place PLC Earnings Release Redde PLC Half Year 2016 Redde PLC Earnings Release Merlin Entertainments Full Year 2015 Merlin PLC Entertainments PLC Earnings Release UBM PLC Full Year 2015 UBM PLC Earnings Release Premier Oil PLC Full Year 2015 Premier Oil PLC Earnings Release British American Full Year 2015 British Tobacco PLC American Tobacco PLC Earnings Release RSA Insurance Group Full Year 2015 RSA PLC Insurance Group PLC Earnings Release Lloyds Banking Group Full Year 2015 Lloyds PLC Banking Group PLC Earnings Release Derwent London PLC Full Year 2015 Derwent London PLC Earnings Release Coats Group PLC Full Year 2015 Coats Group PLC Earnings Release Countrywide PLC Full Year 2015 Countrywide PLC Earnings Release KAZ Minerals PLC Full Year 2015 Kaz Minerals PLC Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)