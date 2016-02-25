FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 25
February 25, 2016 / 6:25 AM / 2 years ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 25

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up by
74-77 points, or 1.3 percent, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.
For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on 
    
    * The UK blue chip index FTSE 100 ended down 1.6 percent at 5,867.18
on Wednesday, as mining stocks and FTSE heavyweight Standard Chartered 
came under pressure for a second straight session. 
    * SHELL:  Royal Dutch Shell's U.S. head Marvin Odum will step down
after the company abandoned a troubled drilling project offshore Alaska, and the
global oil company said on Wednesday it will split up its U.S. shale and
Canadian oil sands unit. 
    * BHP BILLITON: BHP Billiton Ltd  was sued in the United
States by investors who accused the Anglo-Australian mining company of
fraudulently overstating its ability to manage safety risks prior to November's
fatal dam burst at a Brazilian mine it co-owned and operated. 
    * BP: BP Plc swept up 1.5 million barrels of Qatari condensate
loading in April, a rare move for the oil major, three traders that participate
in the market said on Thursday. 
    * LSE/DEUTSCHE BOERSE: Deutsche Boerse Chief Executive Carsten
Kengeter would run the day-to-day operations of a new company formed by a
possible merger with the London Stock Exchange, sources familiar with
the matter said on Wednesday. 
    * STANDARD CHARTERED: Standard Chartered's landmark attempt to claw
back bonuses paid to staff deemed responsible for its current woes could be
fraught with practical and legal difficulties, lawyers and investors
said. 
    * LLOYDS: A note jotted down by a senior director of Lloyds Banking Group
 during a 2008 board meeting saying there was "no value left in HBOS"
ahead of an ill-fated takeover was taken out of context, a lawyer for Lloyds
told a London court on Wednesday. 
    * RBS: Six banks and brokerages, including Royal Bank of Scotland, 
agreed to pay roughly $103 million to settle claims that they conspired to rig
prices for U.S. municipal securities. 
    * EU BANKS: European Union banks will be tested on their ability to raise
funds in thin bond markets in a shrinking economy hit by tumbling commodities
and property prices, the bloc's banking watchdog said on Wednesday. 
    * BANK OF ENGLAND: Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe said on
Wednesday that he still believed Britain's economy was in a slow recovery
following the financial crisis but that the central bank was ready to provide
more stimulus if needed. 
    * BRITAIN EU: Britain on Wednesday registered with the United Nations a deal
on new terms for its membership in the European Union ahead of a June 23
national referendum on whether Britain should stay or quit the 28-nation bloc.
 
    * BRITAIN AUTO: British car production rose 8 percent year-on-year in
January, boosted by strong demand from overseas, the Society of Motor
Manufacturers and Traders said on Thursday. 
    * COPPER: London copper climbed on Thursday, underpinned by a weaker dollar
and gains in steel, but the rise was curbed by worries that stuttering global
growth is stunting activity in top metals consumer China. Three-month copper on
the London Metal Exchange had risen 0.42 percent to $4,661 a tonne by
0555 GMT 
     
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 Capita PLC                        Full Year 2015 Capita PLC
                                   Earnings Release
 Mondi PLC                         Full Year 2015 Mondi Ltd
                                   Earnings Release
 Relx PLC                          Full Year 2015 Relx PLC
                                   Earnings Release
 Rentokil Initial PLC              Full Year 2015 Rentokil
                                   Initial PLC Earnings
                                   Release
 Spirent Communications            Preliminary FY 2015
 plc                               Spirent Communications plc
                                   Earnings Release
 National Express Group            Full Year 2015 National
 PLC                               Express Group PLC Earnings
                                   Release
 Bodycote PLC                      Full Year 2015 Bodycote
                                   PLC Earnings Release
 Serco Group PLC                   Full Year 2015 Serco Group
                                   PLC Earnings Release
 Howden Joinery Group              Full Year 2015 Howden
 PLC                               Joinery Group PLC Earnings
                                   Release
 Oxford BioMedica PLC              Full Year 2015 Oxford
                                   BioMedica PLC Earnings
                                   Release
 Galliford Try PLC                 Half Year 2016 Galliford
                                   Try PLC Earnings Release
 St. James's Place PLC             Full Year 2015 St. James's
                                   Place PLC Earnings Release
 Redde PLC                         Half Year 2016 Redde PLC
                                   Earnings Release
 Merlin Entertainments             Full Year 2015 Merlin
 PLC                               Entertainments PLC
                                   Earnings Release
 UBM PLC                           Full Year 2015 UBM PLC
                                   Earnings Release
 Premier Oil PLC                   Full Year 2015 Premier Oil
                                   PLC Earnings Release
 British American                  Full Year 2015 British
 Tobacco PLC                       American Tobacco PLC
                                   Earnings Release
 RSA Insurance Group               Full Year 2015 RSA
 PLC                               Insurance Group PLC
                                   Earnings Release
 Lloyds Banking Group              Full Year 2015 Lloyds
 PLC                               Banking Group PLC Earnings
                                   Release
 Derwent London PLC                Full Year 2015 Derwent
                                   London PLC Earnings
                                   Release
 Coats Group PLC                   Full Year 2015 Coats Group
                                   PLC Earnings Release
 Countrywide PLC                   Full Year 2015 Countrywide
                                   PLC Earnings Release
 KAZ Minerals PLC                  Full Year 2015 Kaz
                                   Minerals PLC Earnings
                                   Release
       
        
