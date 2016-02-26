FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 26
February 26, 2016 / 6:46 AM / 2 years ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 26

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen open up 42
points, or 0.7 percent on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on
the factors affecting European stocks, please click on 
    
    * The UK blue chip index closed 2.5 percent higher on Thursday as a
rally in Lloyds and RSA following their results led gains by
financial-services share. 
    * BP: A former BP Plc supervisor was found not guilty by a New
Orleans jury on Thursday of a single pollution charge stemming from the 2010
Deepwater Horizon drilling disaster that killed 11 people. 
    * LSE: Deutsche Boerse and the London Stock Exchange Group
 are counting on lessons learnt from past missteps and behind-the-scenes
talks with politicians to make sure there are no barriers to finally creating a
giant European trading house. 
    * BHP:  BHP Billiton  said on Friday that no agreement has
been reached yet with Brazilian authorities to fund clean up and damages for a
dam burst that killed at least 17 people in that country's worst environmental
disaster. 
    * BRITAIN FCA: British lawmakers want veto powers over decisions to hire or
fire the head of one of Britain's top financial regulators after the exit last
year of its chief executive who was considered too tough on bankers for the
government. 
    * BREXIT: British finance minister George Osborne is pushing the Group of 20
leading economies to warn about the dangers of Britain leaving the European
Union, the Financial Times reported on Thursday. 
    * BANK OF ENGLAND: Bank of England Governor Mark Carney warned on Friday
that moves by central banks to cut interest rates below zero risked creating a
"beggar-thy-neighbour" environment which could leave the global economy trapped
in low growth. 
    * BRITAIN ECONOMY: British consumer morale fell to its lowest in over a year
in February as concerns over economic outlook hurt sentiment, a survey showed on
Friday. 
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Pearson Plc                                Full Year 2015 Pearson PLC
                                            Earnings Release
 IMI Plc                                    Full Year 2015 IMI PLC Earnings
                                            Release
 Ricardo Plc                                Half Year 2016 Ricardo PLC
                                            Earnings Release
 Domino's Pizza Group Plc                   Full Year 2015 Domino's Pizza
                                            Group PLC Earnings Release
 Kennedy Wilson Europe Real                 Full Year 2015 Kennedy Wilson
 Estate Plc                                 Europe Real Estate PLC Earnings
                                            Release
 Royal Bank of Scotland Group               Full Year 2015 Royal Bank of
 Plc                                        Scotland Group PLC Earnings
                                            Release
 William Hill Plc                           Full Year 2015 William Hill PLC
                                            Earnings Release
 Rightmove Plc                              Full Year 2015 Rightmove PLC
                                            Earnings Release
 Intu Properties Plc                        Full Year 2015 Intu Properties
                                            PLC Earnings Release
 
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                      
    > Other business headlines             
 (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
