UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 1
#Market News
March 1, 2016 / 6:55 AM / 2 years ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 1

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 45
points, or 0.7 percent lower on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For
more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on 
    
    * The UK blue chip index closed up 1.1 points on Monday at 6,097.09 points.
    * LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE: Exchange and clearing house operator
Intercontinental Exchange Inc is planning a counter bid for London Stock
Exchange Group Plc, in an attempt to scuttle a merger with Deutsche
Boerse AG, Bloomberg reported, citing sources. 
    * OIL: Oil prices were torn between slight gains and losses on Tuesday as
falling U.S. and OPEC production tightened an oversupplied market but another
slump in China's manufacturing sector stirred fears of slowing demand growth
preventing markets from rising. 
    * COPPER: London copper slipped on Tuesday, as data showing a slowdown in
factory activity in top consumer China offset a boost from the country's move to
ease policy as well as lower Chilean supply. 
    

    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 1-Mar-16            Greggs PLC                 Full Year
 1-Mar-16            Moneysupermarket.Com       Full Year
                     Group PLC                  
 1-Mar-16            NMC Health PLC             Q4
 1-Mar-16            Ashtead Group PLC          Q3
 1-Mar-16            Jardine Lloyd Thompson     Full Year
                     Group PLC                  
 1-Mar-16            Taylor Wimpey PLC          Full Year
 1-Mar-16            Elementis PLC              Full Year
 1-Mar-16            Gresham Computing PLC      Full Year
 1-Mar-16            Rotork PLC                 Full Year
 1-Mar-16            IP Group PLC               Full Year
 1-Mar-16            Tullett Prebon PLC         Full Year
 1-Mar-16            Fresnillo PLC              Full Year
 1-Mar-16            Regus plc                  Full Year
 1-Mar-16            Barclays PLC               Full Year
 1-Mar-16            RIT Capital Partners PLC   Full Year
 1-Mar-16            Direct Line Insurance      Full Year
                     Group PLC                  
 1-Mar-16            Just Eat PLC               Full Year
        
 (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

