UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 2
#Market News
March 2, 2016 / 7:56 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 2

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds futures, Virgin Money, ITV and Rolls-Royce)

March 2 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 42 to 50 points, or 0.7-0.8 percent higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.7-1.0 percent ahead of the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed up 0.9 percent at 6,152.88, its highest in over two months.

* ITV: Britain’s ITV said it expected to outperform the television advertising market in 2016 after reporting a 20 percent jump in 2015 earnings per share and returning 400 million pounds ($559.1 million) to shareholders with a special dividend.

* ROLLS-ROYCE: Rolls-Royce said on Wednesday it had appointed Bradley Singer, a partner from its largest shareholder ValueAct Capital, as a non-executive director on its board.

* VIRGIN MONEY: British lender Virgin Money Holdings Plc said its full-year underlying pretax profit rose 53 percent, helped by growth in the bank’s core mortgages, savings and credit card businesses which outpaced the market.

* POUNDLAND: British discount retailer Poundland said Chief Executive Jim McCarthy will retire in September after a decade in the job and be succeeded by Kevin O‘Byrne, the former boss of home improvement retailer B&Q .

* OIL: Brent edged up on Wednesday following strong gains in Asian stocks, while U.S. oil eased on industry data that showed a huge build in U.S. crude stockpiles that were already at a record high.

* RETAILERS: British shop prices fell more sharply last month than in January as retailers resorted to deeper discounts to attract wary shoppers, the British Retail Consortium said on Wednesday.

* CENTRAL BANKS: Hyperactive central banks warn of ‘unmoored’ inflation expectations but may well be weighing the anchor themselves.

* SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell Plc’s 316,600 barrel per day joint venture Deer Park, Texas, refinery was restarting a coking unit on Tuesday after completing a six-week overhaul of several units, sources familiar with plant operations said.

* JOHNSON & JOHNSON: A new leukaemia drug viewed by industry experts as a future blockbuster has been rejected by Britain’s healthcare cost-effectiveness agency NICE, which said it could not be confident the medicine represented an effective use of resources.

TODAY‘S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com ($1 = 0.7154 pounds) (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
