UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 3
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
March 3, 2016 / 6:35 AM / 2 years ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 3

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

March 3 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 1
point, or 0.02 percent lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. For
more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on 
    
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.1 percent lower on Wednesday at 6,147.06
with the market's earlier gains fizzling out as oil prices weakened, while
shares in ITV and Intertek also declined. 
    * LSEG: Carsten Kengeter, the chief executive of Deutsche Boerse 
lauded the benefits for the Frankfurt exchange and its customers on Wednesday of
a proposed deal to merge the German exchange operator with the London Stock
Exchange. 
    * STANDARD LIFE/SHELL: The investment arm of British insurer Standard life
 said on Wednesday it would step up its engagement with management at
Volkswagen and Royal Dutch Shell over certain concerns it
has regarding corporate governance. 
    * UK SUPERMARKETS: Britain's Co-operative Group has added fuel to
the country's supermarket price war with another wave of cuts. The company,
which is the UK's fifth-largest supermarket chain by sales, said on Wednesday
that the price reductions on more than 200 of its own-brand British-sourced meat
and poultry products would total 75 million pounds ($105 million). 
    * SPORTS DIRECT/ABERDEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT: Sports Direct and
Aberdeen Asset Management will drop out of Britain's benchmark FTSE 100
 equity index after a slump in their share prices since the start of
2016. Other companies to be relegated from the top British shares index will be
diversified engineering company Smiths Group and Hikma Pharmaceuticals
, the London Stock Exchange said on Wednesday. 
    Those four companies will be replaced in the FTSE 100 by gambling company
Paddy Power Betfair, supermarket operator WM Morrison,
publishing company Informa and private hospital operator Mediclinic
International. 
    * BHP BILLITON: Mining company Samarco and its owners, BHP Billiton 
and Vale SA, reached a deal with the Brazilian government on
Wednesday to pay an estimated 20 billion reais ($5.1 billion) in damages over 15
years for a deadly dam spill in November. 
    * UK ENERGY: Britain's government must set out its policies beyond 2020 to
restore confidence in the country's energy sector if it is to secure the
billions of pounds of investment needed to keep the lights on while meeting
climate targets, lawmakers said on Thursday. 
    * OIL: Oil prices edged higher on Thursday as sentiment spread that a
20-month-long market rout is coming to an end as production slows amid strong
demand. 
    * COPPER: London copper hit its highest since mid-November on Thursday as
risk appetite stayed strong, fuelled by a revival in share markets and commodity
prices that fanned hopes a global recovery was getting on track.  
    * EX-DIVS: Hargreaves Lansdown, HSBC Holdings, Persimmon  
   , RSA Insurance Group will trade without entitlement to their
latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 13.2 points off the FTSE 100
according to Reuters calculations 

    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 Communisis PLC                            Full Year
 Carillion PLC                             Full Year
 Indigovision Group PLC                    Full Year
 H & T Group PLC                           Q4 
 Impellam Group PLC                        Full Year
 Arrow Global Group PLC                    Full Year
 Shawbrook Group PLC                       Full Year
 Whitbread PLC                             Q4
 Sportech PLC                              Full Year
 Schroders PLC                             Full Year
 Cobham PLC                                Full Year
 Spirax-Sarco Engineering PLC              Full Year
 RPS Group PLC                             Full Year
 Hunting PLC                               Full Year
 Science Group PLC                         Full Year
 BBA Aviation PLC                          Full Year
 Headlam Group PLC                         Full Year
 Genel Energy PLC                          Full Year
 Aggreko PLC                               Full Year
 Travis Perkins PLC                        Full Year
 Admiral Group PLC                         Full Year
 Inmarsat PLC                              Full Year
 Vesuvius PLC                              Full Year
 
       
        
 (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

