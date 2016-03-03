UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 3

March 3 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 1 point, or 0.02 percent lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The UK blue chip index closed 0.1 percent lower on Wednesday at 6,147.06 with the market's earlier gains fizzling out as oil prices weakened, while shares in ITV and Intertek also declined. * LSEG: Carsten Kengeter, the chief executive of Deutsche Boerse lauded the benefits for the Frankfurt exchange and its customers on Wednesday of a proposed deal to merge the German exchange operator with the London Stock Exchange. * STANDARD LIFE/SHELL: The investment arm of British insurer Standard life said on Wednesday it would step up its engagement with management at Volkswagen and Royal Dutch Shell over certain concerns it has regarding corporate governance. * UK SUPERMARKETS: Britain's Co-operative Group has added fuel to the country's supermarket price war with another wave of cuts. The company, which is the UK's fifth-largest supermarket chain by sales, said on Wednesday that the price reductions on more than 200 of its own-brand British-sourced meat and poultry products would total 75 million pounds ($105 million). * SPORTS DIRECT/ABERDEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT: Sports Direct and Aberdeen Asset Management will drop out of Britain's benchmark FTSE 100 equity index after a slump in their share prices since the start of 2016. Other companies to be relegated from the top British shares index will be diversified engineering company Smiths Group and Hikma Pharmaceuticals , the London Stock Exchange said on Wednesday. Those four companies will be replaced in the FTSE 100 by gambling company Paddy Power Betfair, supermarket operator WM Morrison, publishing company Informa and private hospital operator Mediclinic International. * BHP BILLITON: Mining company Samarco and its owners, BHP Billiton and Vale SA, reached a deal with the Brazilian government on Wednesday to pay an estimated 20 billion reais ($5.1 billion) in damages over 15 years for a deadly dam spill in November. * UK ENERGY: Britain's government must set out its policies beyond 2020 to restore confidence in the country's energy sector if it is to secure the billions of pounds of investment needed to keep the lights on while meeting climate targets, lawmakers said on Thursday. * OIL: Oil prices edged higher on Thursday as sentiment spread that a 20-month-long market rout is coming to an end as production slows amid strong demand. * COPPER: London copper hit its highest since mid-November on Thursday as risk appetite stayed strong, fuelled by a revival in share markets and commodity prices that fanned hopes a global recovery was getting on track. * EX-DIVS: Hargreaves Lansdown, HSBC Holdings, Persimmon , RSA Insurance Group will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 13.2 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Communisis PLC Full Year Carillion PLC Full Year Indigovision Group PLC Full Year H & T Group PLC Q4 Impellam Group PLC Full Year Arrow Global Group PLC Full Year Shawbrook Group PLC Full Year Whitbread PLC Q4 Sportech PLC Full Year Schroders PLC Full Year Cobham PLC Full Year Spirax-Sarco Engineering PLC Full Year RPS Group PLC Full Year Hunting PLC Full Year Science Group PLC Full Year BBA Aviation PLC Full Year Headlam Group PLC Full Year Genel Energy PLC Full Year Aggreko PLC Full Year Travis Perkins PLC Full Year Admiral Group PLC Full Year Inmarsat PLC Full Year Vesuvius PLC Full Year TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)