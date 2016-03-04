FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 4
#Market News
March 4, 2016

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 4

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

March 4 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 31
points, or 0.5 percent higher on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. For
more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on 
    
    * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.27 percent on Thursday at 6,130.46
points. 
    * OIL: Crude futures rose in Asian trade on Friday, buoyed by renewed
optimism prices may have bottomed out after official U.S. data showed oil
production fell to its lowest level since November 2014. 
    * METALS: London copper was targeting its largest weekly advance in four
months on Friday as renewed risk appetite fuelled support for commodities on
hopes for further monetary stimulus from China, and signs of a stronger economy
in the United States. 
    * BHP BILLITON: Brazilian prosecutors on Thursday criticized a deal that
mining company Samarco reached earlier this week with the federal government to
pay an estimated 20 billion reais in damages for a deadly dam spill in November.
 
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 4-Mar-16            Foreign & Colonial Investment Trust PLC      Full Year
 4-Mar-16            JPmorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust PLC    Full Year
 4-Mar-16            Oxford Pharmascience Group PLC               Full Year
 4-Mar-16            Capital & Regional PLC                       Full Year
 4-Mar-16            Gresham Computing PLC                        Full Year
 4-Mar-16            WPP PLC                                      Full Year
 4-Mar-16            London Stock Exchange Group PLC              Full Year
        
 Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru, Editing by Sunil Nair

