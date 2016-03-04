UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 4

March 4 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 31 points, or 0.5 percent higher on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.27 percent on Thursday at 6,130.46 points. * OIL: Crude futures rose in Asian trade on Friday, buoyed by renewed optimism prices may have bottomed out after official U.S. data showed oil production fell to its lowest level since November 2014. * METALS: London copper was targeting its largest weekly advance in four months on Friday as renewed risk appetite fuelled support for commodities on hopes for further monetary stimulus from China, and signs of a stronger economy in the United States. * BHP BILLITON: Brazilian prosecutors on Thursday criticized a deal that mining company Samarco reached earlier this week with the federal government to pay an estimated 20 billion reais in damages for a deadly dam spill in November. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: 4-Mar-16 Foreign & Colonial Investment Trust PLC Full Year 4-Mar-16 JPmorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust PLC Full Year 4-Mar-16 Oxford Pharmascience Group PLC Full Year 4-Mar-16 Capital & Regional PLC Full Year 4-Mar-16 Gresham Computing PLC Full Year 4-Mar-16 WPP PLC Full Year 4-Mar-16 London Stock Exchange Group PLC Full Year TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru, Editing by Sunil Nair)