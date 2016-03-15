UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 15

March 15 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 24 to 26 points lower, or down as much as 0.4 percent, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The UK blue chip index edged higher on Monday, closing up 34.78 points at 6,174.57, but underperformed euro zone shares as a fall in the price of oil weighed on energy firms and counteracted a fading boost to UK-listed miners from well-received Chinese data. * HSBC HOLDINGS: South Korea's competition watchdog said it had fined HSBC Holdings Plc's Hong Kong unit and Deutsche Bank AG a combined 59 million won ($50,000) for colluding on foreign exchange swap bids - its first-ever penalty for an FX derivatives-related case. * TULLOW: Tullow declared force majeure on two cargoes of Ghana's Jubilee crude oil after an issue on the Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) facility that exports the oil. * FASTJET: African budget airline Fastjet Plc said Chief Executive Ed Winter would step down on March 18, two weeks after its second-largest shareholder called for his dismissal. * LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP : When top derivatives exchange executives gather in Boca Raton, Florida, this week for a major industry conference, the buzz will be around who is meeting whom in hotel rooms and lobbies as bourses scramble to find partners amid global consolidation. * UK REFERENDUM: Eighty percent of the Confederation of British Industry's members want Britain to stay in the European Union, the employers group said on Tuesday, responding to critics of its pro-European stance. * BREXIT: Supporters of Britain leaving the European Union, or a so-called Brexit, are more likely to vote in the forthcoming referendum which could give the Leave campaign a decisive edge in the final result, a Telegraph poll suggests. (bit.ly/250Ooya) * OIL: Oil prices fell in Asian trade on Tuesday, extending losses from the session before as concerns start to take hold that a six-week recovery will peter out as markets remain oversupplied. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Mears Group PLC Full Year 2015 Mears Group PLC Earnings Release EVRAZ plc Full Year 2015 EVRAZ plc Earnings Release J Sainsbury PLC Q4 2015/16 J Sainsbury PLC Trading Statement Release Inchcape PLC Full Year 2015 Inchcape PLC Earnings Release French Connection Full Year 2015 French Connection Group PLC Group PLC Earnings Release SDL PLC Full Year 2015 SDL PLC Earnings Release Hansteen Holdings PLC Full Year 2015 Hansteen Holdings PLC Earnings Release Ocado Group PLC Q1 2016 Ocado Group PLC Trading Statement Release Legal & General Group Full Year 2015 Legal & General PLC Group PLC Earnings Release Antofagasta PLC Full Year 2015 Antofagasta PLC Earnings Release Balfour Beatty PLC Full Year 2015 Balfour Beatty PLC Earnings Release Cairn Energy PLC Full Year 2015 Cairn Energy PLC Earnings Release Gem Diamonds Ltd Full Year 2015 Gem Diamonds Ltd Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)