UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 15

March 15 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 24 to 26 points lower, or down as much as 0.4 percent, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.6 percent ahead of the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index edged higher on Monday, closing up 34.78 points at 6,174.57, but underperformed euro zone shares as a fall in the price of oil weighed on energy firms and counteracted a fading boost to UK-listed miners from well-received Chinese data.

* HSBC HOLDINGS: South Korea’s competition watchdog said it had fined HSBC Holdings Plc’s Hong Kong unit and Deutsche Bank AG a combined 59 million won ($50,000) for colluding on foreign exchange swap bids - its first-ever penalty for an FX derivatives-related case.

* ANTOFAGASTA: Chilean miner Antofagasta cancelled its final dividend on Tuesday as it posted a 58 percent fall in annual core profit, hit by a rout in the price of copper.

* SAINSBURY: Sainsbury‘s, Britain’s second biggest supermarket, on Tuesday beat expectations with its first quarterly underlying sales growth in over two years, potentially helping its takeover approach for Argos-owner Home Retail.

* LEGAL & GENERAL: British insurer Legal & General posted a 14 percent rise in 2015 operating profit to 1.46 billion pounds ($2.08 billion) on Tuesday, boosted by demand for products such as lifetime mortgages and the use of less capital in its annuity business.

* HASTINGS: UK insurer Hastings Group Holdings Plc reported a jump in full-year operating profit, driven by a rise in gross written premiums, and proposed a maiden dividend of 2.2 pence per share.

* BALFOUR BEATTY: Balfour Beatty Plc expects to restart its dividend at the half-year stage in 2016, the construction firm said on Tuesday, as its turnaround plan showed early signs of bearing fruit with a stabilisation of its order book and revenues.

* FRENCH CONNECTION: British fashion retailer French Connection Group Plc reported a bigger full-year loss, hurt by the “poor” performance of its summer collection.

* CAIRN ENERGY: Cairn Energy Plc said on Tuesday it had added 20 percent to its resource estimate for its oilfield off the coast of Senegal.

* PLUS500 LTD: Retail FX trading company Plus500 Ltd said on Tuesday that Elad Even-Chen would be chief financial officer, effective March 15.

* OCADO: British online grocer Ocado reported higher sales growth in its first quarter but gave no update on its plan to finalise a deal with key supermarket customer Morrisons.

* TULLOW: Tullow declared force majeure on two cargoes of Ghana’s Jubilee crude oil after an issue on the Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) facility that exports the oil.

* FASTJET: African budget airline Fastjet Plc said Chief Executive Ed Winter would step down on March 18, two weeks after its second-largest shareholder called for his dismissal.

* LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP : When top derivatives exchange executives gather in Boca Raton, Florida, this week for a major industry conference, the buzz will be around who is meeting whom in hotel rooms and lobbies as bourses scramble to find partners amid global consolidation.

* UK REFERENDUM: Eighty percent of the Confederation of British Industry’s members want Britain to stay in the European Union, the employers group said on Tuesday, responding to critics of its pro-European stance.

* BREXIT: Supporters of Britain leaving the European Union, or a so-called Brexit, are more likely to vote in the forthcoming referendum which could give the Leave campaign a decisive edge in the final result, a Telegraph poll suggests. (bit.ly/250Ooya)

* OIL: Oil prices fell over half a dollar on Tuesday, extending losses from the previous session as concerns took hold that a six-week recovery may have petered out due to ongoing oversupply.

* Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com