UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 16
March 16, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 16
points, or 0.26 percent, on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. For
more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on 
    
    * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.6 percent on Tuesday at 6,139.97,
hurt by a drop in major mining companies and a gloomy economic outlook from the
Bank of Japan. 
    * Royal Bank of Scotland: The lender plans to eliminate almost 500
UK-based jobs in its investment bank in an effort to cut costs, a source
familiar with the matter said on Tuesday. 
    * SPORTS DIRECT: British lawmakers have formally summoned Sports Direct
 founder Mike Ashley to answer questions in parliament about the
treatment of workers at his company, Britain's biggest sportswear retailer.
 
    * WPP: Martin Sorrell, founder and chief executive of advertising giant WPP
Plc, will receive a 63 million sterling pay cheque in one of the largest
corporate payouts in history, the Telegraph reported. (bit.ly/1nML7AO)   

    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 Smiths Group                     H1 results
 Hikma Pharmaceuticals            FY results
 John Laing Infrastructure Fund   FY results
                                  
 Paysafe                          FY results
        
 (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

