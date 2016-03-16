UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 16

March 16 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 16 points, or 0.26 percent, on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.6 percent on Tuesday at 6,139.97, hurt by a drop in major mining companies and a gloomy economic outlook from the Bank of Japan. * Royal Bank of Scotland: The lender plans to eliminate almost 500 UK-based jobs in its investment bank in an effort to cut costs, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday. * SPORTS DIRECT: British lawmakers have formally summoned Sports Direct founder Mike Ashley to answer questions in parliament about the treatment of workers at his company, Britain's biggest sportswear retailer. * WPP: Martin Sorrell, founder and chief executive of advertising giant WPP Plc, will receive a 63 million sterling pay cheque in one of the largest corporate payouts in history, the Telegraph reported. (bit.ly/1nML7AO) * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Smiths Group H1 results Hikma Pharmaceuticals FY results John Laing Infrastructure Fund FY results Paysafe FY results TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)