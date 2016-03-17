FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 17
March 17, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 17

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 29
points, or 0.47 percent higher on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.
For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on 
    
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.6 percent higher at 6,175.49 points on
Wednesday, as oil and gas stocks and homebuilders rallied on the back of
proposals in British finance minister George Osborne's annual budget statement.
 
    * OIL COMPANIES: British finance minister George Osborne will cut taxes by 1
billion pounds ($1.41 billion) over five years for energy companies pumping oil
from the country's North Sea fields, in a boost for an industry suffering low
crude prices. 
    * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell and Saudi Aramco announced plans on
Wednesday to break up Motiva Enterprises LLC in a deal that ends a partnership
of nearly two decades and hands control of the biggest U.S. refinery to the
Saudi state oil giant. 
    * GLENCORE: Glencore Plc said on Thursday it has put its coal
trains in Australia up for sale, hoping to fetch as much as A$1.5 billion ($1.1
billion) as it taps into a hot market for infrastructure to cut debt.
 
    * BARCLAYS: Barclays is being sued by the former boss of Tullett
Prebon, Terry Smith, over accusations that the bank failed to transfer hundreds
of thousands pounds of the financier's money into his investment fund so that he
missed out on a more than doubling in its value, The Times reported. (thetim.es/1VdJb1E)
    * UK BUDGET: British finance minister George Osborne handed tax sweeteners
to voters and small businesses ahead of a June referendum on European Union
membership, but warned the economy would grow more slowly than previously
forecast. 
    * EU REFERENDUM: Support for Britain to stay in the European Union stood at
43 percent, ahead of support for a withdrawal from the 28-member bloc, which
stood at 41 percent, an opinion poll by ICM suggested on Thursday. 
    * COPPER: London copper popped back above the $5,000 mark on Thursday after
U.S. monetary officials flagged fewer rate hikes this year because of a fragile
global economy, knocking the dollar and boosting the value of commodities.
        
    * EX-DIVS: British American Tobacco, Hammerson and
Randgold Resources will trade without entitlement to their latest
dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 8.16 points off the FTSE 100 according to
Reuters calculations 

    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 OneSavings Bank              FY results
 Secure Trust Bank            FY results
 Premier Farnell              FY results
 Kier Group                   H1 results
 Spire Healthcare             FY results
 Arbuthnot Banking            FY results
 Ted Baker                    FY results
 
 (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
