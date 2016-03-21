UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 21

March 21 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 31 points, or 0.5 percent lower on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The UK blue chip index closed 0.19 percent lower on Friday at 6,189.64 points, consolidating a week in which shares have closed in on their 2016 highs, although commodity stocks paused after a strong run. * BP: Energy giant BP has struck a deal with a local power company in China for the largest carbon permit buyback contract in the short history of the country's nascent carbon market. * STANDARD CHARTERED: Shares in Standard Chartered Plc are set to start 8 percent higher on Monday, tracking a similar spike in London on Friday. * HOME RETAIL: Sainsbury's, Britain's No. 2 supermarket, was given a clear run to buy Argos-owner Home Retail for 1.4 billion pounds ($2 billion) after rival suitor, South Africa's Steinhoff International, withdrew from the race on Friday. * RIO TINTO: Top investors in Rio Tinto say they want the global miner's new boss to proceed cautiously on acquisitions, focusing on the core, cash-generating iron ore business and on developing his own copper mines before looking for new assets. * BARCLAYS: Barclays PLC has come under attack from a long-term shareholder, Django Davidson, for deciding to sell its African business and rebuild its investment bank, the Times reported. (thetim.es/1Plgc4I) * LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE/DEUTSCHE BOERSE: Some shareholders of London Stock Exchange Group Plc are telling management they're getting shortchanged by Deutsche Boerse AG's all-share acquisition agreement, Bloomberg reported on Saturday. * BREXIT: A British vote to leave the European Union could cost the economy 100 billion pounds ($145 billion) and 950,000 jobs by 2020, according to research commissioned by employers' group the Confederation of British Industry (CBI). * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Miton Group FY Earnings Releases JKX Oil & Gas FY Earnings Releases TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)