UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 22
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
March 22, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 22

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 4
points, or 0.07 percent, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more
on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on 
    
    * The UK blue chip index steadied to close 0.08 percent lower on Monday at
6,184.58, after a choppy session, with gains in the pharmaceutical sector and by
supermarket Sainsbury outweighing a fall in mining stocks. 
    * BREXIT: Ratings agency Moody's said on Tuesday it saw "clear downside
risks" if Britain votes to leave the European Union in a referendum in June, and
repeated its warning that this would make the country's debt more vulnerable to
a downgrade. 
    * OIL: Oil prices dipped in Asian trade on Tuesday, giving up gains from the
previous session after data showed U.S. crude inventories fell for the first
time since January and as commodity prices paused from their recent rally.
 
    * COPPER: London copper eased on Tuesday as the dollar edged higher after a
U.S. Federal Reserve official raised the prospect of an April rate hike, but any
downside was limited given an improving chart picture and seasonal demand
strength. 

    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 SVG Capital PLC                         Preliminary 2015 
 IQE PLC                                 Full Year
 Judges Scientific PLC                   Full Year 
 Infrastrata PLC                         Half Year 
 Gulf Marine Services PLC                Full Year 
 NAHL Group PLC                          Full Year
 Gamma Communications Plc                Full Year 
 United Utilities Group PLC              Pre-Close 
 Bellway PLC                             Half Year 
 Johnston Press PLC                      Half Year
 Augean PLC                              Full Year
 Synairgen PLC                           Full Year 
 Toumaz Ltd                              Full Year 
 Synety Group PLC                        Full Year
 Hydrogen Group PLC                      Full Year 
 E-Therapeutics PLC                      Full Year
 Wolseley PLC                            Half Year 
 Thomas Cook Group PLC                   Pre-close
 IG Group Holdings PLC                   Q3
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                      
    > Other business headlines             
 For more information on Top News, visit (topnews.reuters.com)

 (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
