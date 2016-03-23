FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 23
#Market News
March 23, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 23

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

March 23 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down
13 points, or 0.2 percent lower, on Wednesday, according to financial
bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
 
    
    * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.1 percent on Tuesday at 6,192.74, as
investors flocked to safe haven assets after travel and leisure stocks fell
following explosions at Brussels airport and a metro station in the city.
 
    * BRUSSELS: Islamic State claimed responsibility for suicide bomb attacks on
Brussels airport and a rush-hour metro train in the Belgian capital on Tuesday
which killed at least 30 people, with police hunting a suspect who fled the air
terminal.  
    * LSEG: Some of Deutsche Boerse AG's largest shareholders are
cautioning the company's management to not overpay for London Stock Exchange
Group Plc if a company was to make a rival bid, Bloomberg reported,
citing people familiar with the matter. (bloom.bg/1Reo5yL)
    * IMAGINATION TECHNOLOGIES: Apple Inc said on Tuesday it had talked
about buying its supplier Imagination Technologies but did not plan to
make an offer for the British graphics chip designer at the moment. 
    * FASTJET: Stelios Haji-Ioannou, owner of easyGroup Holdings Ltd, said in a
letter to the board of Fastjet Plc that the African budget airline was
in breach of two clauses of a license agreement. 
    * TRAVEL/LEISURE STOCKS: Britain is advising its citizens to avoid all but
essential travel to Brussels, Prime Minister David Cameron's spokeswoman said on
Tuesday, after attacks on the city's airport and a rush-hour metro train killed
at least 30 people. 
    * European shares fell slightly on Tuesday as losses among travel and
leisure stocks after the deadly attacks in Brussels were partly offset by gains
in technology and autos. 
    * FINTECH: Financial regulators in Australia and United Kingdom signed a
cooperation agreement on Wednesday to help financial technology companies expand
into each other's markets, Australia's securities watchdog said. 
    * ALCOHOL MAKERS: Britain's wine and spirits industry will see jobs and
investment threatened if the UK quits the European Union, Prime Minister David
Cameron is claiming, Sky News reported. (bit.ly/1RxBA8u)
    * BUDGET: British finance minister George Osborne defended his economic
record on Tuesday, hitting back at critics of last week's budget which prompted
a crisis in Prime Minister David Cameron's party ahead of a June 23 referendum
on European Union membership. 
    * BREXIT: The attacks in Brussels on Tuesday spilled over into Britain's
political row over whether to remain in the European Union, with advocates for
leaving claiming the bloc's open border policy allowed for the killings to take
place. 
    * BREXIT: Support for Britain to leave the European Union stood at 43
percent, 2 percentage points ahead of support for staying in the 28-member bloc,
an ICM opinion poll suggested on Tuesday. 
    * GOLD: Spot gold edged lower on Wednesday, with the impact of a stronger
dollar outweighing a slight swell in the metal's safe-haven appeal after attacks
on an airport and a rush-hour metro train in Brussels. 
    * COPPER: London copper held around recent highs on Wednesday, underpinned
by signs of a revival in China's housing market, but trade was expected to tail
off ahead of Easter holidays later this week. 
    * OIL: Oil prices fell in early Asian trading on Wednesday after figures
from an industry group showed U.S. crude stockpiles rose last week more than
expected, reinforcing concerns that supply continues to exceed demand.
 

    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 Impax Environmental Markets PLC             Full Year 
 Game Digital PLC                            Half Year 
 Anglo Pacific Group PLC                     Full Year
 Kingfisher PLC                              Full Year 
 HomeServe PLC                               Trading Update
 Phoenix Group Holdings Plc                  Full Year 
 Laura Ashley Holdings Plc                   Full Year 
 

 (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru)

