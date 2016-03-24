FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 24
March 24, 2016 / 6:30 AM / a year ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 24

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 24 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down
41 points, or 0.7 percent lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.
For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on 
    
    * The UK blue chip index closed up 6.37 points, or 0.1 percent higher on
Wednesday at 6,198.50, as Kingfisher, Europe's largest home improvement
retailer, beat profit expectations and investors dipped back into the travel
sector. 
    * HEDGE FUND: Lone Pine Capital senior analyst Ran Li is to start a new
London-based equities hedge fund backed by the U.S. firm, sources with direct
knowledge of the matter told Reuters, in what could prove one of the year's
biggest European launches. 
    * BREXIT: Support in Britain for membership of the European Union has
declined, two polls showed, suggesting a dispute within the ruling Conservative
Party may be undermining Prime Minister David Cameron's campaign for the country
to stay in. 
    * OIL: U.S. oil prices fell in Asian trading on Thursday, adding to a slump
in the previous session, after stockpiles rose for the sixth week to another
record. 
    * COPPER: London copper was steady on Thursday, but was facing its largest
weekly drop in six after hawkish comments by Federal Reserve members stoked a
dollar rally, pushing investors to take profits ahead of a holiday weekend.
    
    * EX-DIVS: Prudential Plc, Schroders Plc and Sky Plc
 will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on
Thursday, trimming 4.35 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters
calculations. 

    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 Next PLC                     Full year results
 Faroe Petroleum              Full year results
 
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                      
    > Other business headlines             

 (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru)

