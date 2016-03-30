UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 30

March 30 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 39 points, or 0.6 percent, on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The UK blue chip index closed 0.58 points lower on Tuesday at 6105.90 after a drop in commodity-related items intensified and banks turned lower following the Bank of England's latest financial stability report. * TATA STEEL: Britain's largest steelmaker is considering the sale of its entire UK business to stem heavy losses. * BREXIT: The campaign to keep Britain in the European Union saw its lead over the rival 'out' campaign fall sharply in the last month, according to a telephone opinion poll by Ipsos MORI. * OIL: Oil futures rebounded in Asian trade, buoyed by a forecast for a less than expected build in last week's crude oil stockpiles. * COPPER: London copper slipped to a more than two-week low on Wednesday on simmering concerns over global economic growth, although losses were checked by a softer dollar after the U.S. Federal Reserve chair stressed the need for caution on interest rate hikes. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Sinclair Pharma Half Year results Carnival PLC Q1 results TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)