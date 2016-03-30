UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 30

(Adds futures, company news)

March 30 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening up on Wednesday, with futures up 0.9 percent at 0617 GMT. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.58 points lower on Tuesday at 6105.90 after a drop in commodity-related items intensified and banks turned lower following the Bank of England’s latest financial stability report.

* PREMIER FOODS: U.S. spice company McCormick & Co raised its possible offer for Britain’s Premier Foods Plc to 65 pence per share.

* TATA STEEL: Britain’s largest steelmaker is considering the sale of its entire UK business to stem heavy losses.

* BREXIT: The campaign to keep Britain in the European Union saw its lead over the rival ‘out’ campaign fall sharply in the last month, according to a telephone opinion poll by Ipsos MORI.

* OIL: Oil futures rebounded in Asian trade, buoyed by a forecast for a less than expected build in last week’s crude oil stockpiles.

* COPPER: London copper slipped to a more than two-week low on Wednesday on simmering concerns over global economic growth, although losses were checked by a softer dollar after the U.S. Federal Reserve chair stressed the need for caution on interest rate hikes.

