FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 4
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 4, 2016 / 5:30 AM / a year ago

REFILE-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 4

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects month in headline to April from March)
    April 4 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 9
points, or 0.14 percent higher on Monday. For more on the factors affecting
European stocks, please click on 
    
    * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.5 percent on Friday at 6,146.05
points, dipping at the start of the second quarter of 2016 as weak oil prices
weighed on the shares of major energy companies. 
    * TATA STEEL: India's Tata Steel and Germany's Thyssenkrupp
 have been talking about combining their European steel operations, a
person aware of the talks said on Friday. 
    * EU VOTE: Big British firms are delaying deals and hiring decisions ahead
of a referendum on the country's European Union membership, a survey showed on
Monday, adding to signs that uncertainty around the vote is weighing on the
economy. 
    * OIL: Oil prices fell in early trading on Monday as the chances of Middle
East producers agreeing to curb overproduction appeared to fade, while U.S.
output remains stubbornly high. 
    * COPPER: Copper slid for a seventh straight session on Monday to its lowest
in a month, dragged down by a strong U.S. jobs report that raised the likelihood
of interest rate hikes soon, adding to concerns over demand in top consumer
China. 
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 Cranswick                    Q4 results
 Belvoir Lettings             FY results
 
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                      
    > Other business headlines             

 (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.