UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 5
April 5, 2016 / 5:50 AM / a year ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 5

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

April 5 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen
opening lower by 32 points, or 0.5 percent, on Tuesday,
according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors
affecting European stocks, please click on 

    * The UK blue chip index closed 18.67 points higher, or 0.3
percent, on Monday at 6,164.72 points. The index gained for the
first time this quarter, boosted by stocks of pharmaceutical
companies such as Shire. 
    * HSBC: HSBC and Credit Suisse, two of the
world's largest wealth managers, dismissed on Tuesday
suggestions they were actively using offshore structures to help
clients cheat on their taxes. 
    * BP: U.S. Judge Carl Barbier granted final approval on
Monday to BP Plc's civil settlement over its 2010 Gulf of
Mexico oil spill after it reached a deal in July 2015 to pay up
to $18.7 billion in penalties to the U.S. government and five
states. 
    * LSE: InterContinental Exchange has secured funding
from a group of banks including Morgan Stanley and Wells
Fargo for part of the debt that will be required to
finance an offer for the LSE Group, Sky News reported.
(bit.ly/1V4Gnos)
    * PANAMA PAPERS: Governments across the world began
investigating possible financial wrongdoing by the rich and
powerful on Monday after a leak of four decades of documents
from a Panamanian law firm that specialised in setting up
offshore companies. 

    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 Moss Bros Group Plc               Prelim 2016 Earnings Release
 Keywords Studios Plc              FY 2015 Earnings Release
 MartinCo Plc                      FY 2015 Earnings Release
 Card Factory Plc                  FY 2015 Earnings Release
 Hostelworld Group Plc             FY 2015 Earnings Release
 Tate & Lyle Plc                   Q4 2016 Trading Statement
 AA Plc                            FY 2016 Earnings Release
 
     
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                      
    > Other business headlines             

 (Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by
Savio D'Souza)

