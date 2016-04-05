UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 5

April 5 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening lower by 32 points, or 0.5 percent, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The UK blue chip index closed 18.67 points higher, or 0.3 percent, on Monday at 6,164.72 points. The index gained for the first time this quarter, boosted by stocks of pharmaceutical companies such as Shire. * HSBC: HSBC and Credit Suisse, two of the world's largest wealth managers, dismissed on Tuesday suggestions they were actively using offshore structures to help clients cheat on their taxes. * BP: U.S. Judge Carl Barbier granted final approval on Monday to BP Plc's civil settlement over its 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill after it reached a deal in July 2015 to pay up to $18.7 billion in penalties to the U.S. government and five states. * LSE: InterContinental Exchange has secured funding from a group of banks including Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo for part of the debt that will be required to finance an offer for the LSE Group, Sky News reported. (bit.ly/1V4Gnos) * PANAMA PAPERS: Governments across the world began investigating possible financial wrongdoing by the rich and powerful on Monday after a leak of four decades of documents from a Panamanian law firm that specialised in setting up offshore companies. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Moss Bros Group Plc Prelim 2016 Earnings Release Keywords Studios Plc FY 2015 Earnings Release MartinCo Plc FY 2015 Earnings Release Card Factory Plc FY 2015 Earnings Release Hostelworld Group Plc FY 2015 Earnings Release Tate & Lyle Plc Q4 2016 Trading Statement AA Plc FY 2016 Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)