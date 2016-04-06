UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 6

(Adds futures)

April 6 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 13 points, or 0.2 percent higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. Futures were up 0.2 percent at 0612 GMT. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 1.2 percent lower on Tuesday at 6,091.23 points, with commodities-related stocks coming under pressure from falls in oil and metals prices.

* TATA STEEL: The British government opened talks on Tuesday with potential buyers for Tata Steel’s UK operations, including Sanjeev Gupta’s commodities company Liberty Group, as it stepped up its battle to find a buyer for the loss-making business.

* BARCLAYS: Barclays has become the first big British bank to form a partnership with a digital currency firm, social payments app Circle, which runs partly on bitcoin’s blockchain network and launched in the UK on Wednesday.

* GLENCORE: Miner and commodity trader Glencore Plc is in advanced talks to sell a stake in its agricultural business to Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

* SHELL: A cargo of Malaysian Bintulu condensate bought by Royal Dutch Shell is sailing to New Orleans, Louisiana, a trade source in Asia familiar with the matter said on Tuesday, in what appears to be the first U.S. import of that grade of offshore oil according to Thomson Reuters Trade Flows data.

* PANAMA PAPERS: Prime Minister David Cameron and his family do not benefit from any offshore funds, his spokesman said on Tuesday, after the British leader came under pressure over his late father’s inclusion in the “Panama Papers” revelations over tax havens.

* COPPER: Copper prices are expected to slide below January’s 6-1/2 year lows, hit by a lack of production cutbacks and weak demand in the world’s biggest metals consumer China, GFMS analysts at Thomson Reuters said.

> Other business headlines (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)