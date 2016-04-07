FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 7
#Market News
April 7, 2016 / 5:35 AM / a year ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 7

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

April 7 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 8
points, or 0.13 percent, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. For
more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on 
    
    * The UK blue chip index closed up 70.40 points, or 1.2 percent, on
Wednesday at 6,161.63, boosted by pharmaceuticals companies as Pfizer 
pulled out of a deal for Allergan, prompting speculation over other
merger and acquisition activity in the sector. 
    * BP: Shareholder advisory firm Glass Lewis has recommended that investors
in BP vote against Chief Executive Bob Dudley's proposed $19.6 million
remuneration for 2015 after the British oil and gas company recorded its biggest
annual loss. 
    * TATA STEEL: India's Tata Steel will launch the formal sale
process for its British assets by Monday and give a "reasonable" timeframe to
find a buyer, Britain's business minister said after meeting the company's
chairman in Mumbai. 
    * UK BANKS: Three of Britain's largest banks are planning to close about 400
branches this year, according to people familiar with the situation, a new
programme of closures that could leave thousands of customers without easy
access to a bank. 
    * PREMIER FOODS: Britain's Premier Foods Plc said it had held
"constructive" talks with U.S. spice company McCormick & Co Inc and that
it would meet its main institutional investors over the next few days.
 
    * PETROFAC: A director of the oil company Petrofac ordered
"confidential payments" worth $2 million to help to secure an oil contract in
Kuwait, according to documents seen by The Times. (bit.ly/1TCRjsx)
    * BREXIT: British Prime Minister David Cameron will urge young Britons on
Thursday to make sure they vote in a June 23 referendum on membership of the
European Union, warning that leaving the bloc would hit youth voters hardest.
 
    * COPPER: London copper steadied on Thursday, after hitting near one-month
lows earlier this week, as minutes of a Federal Reserve meeting showing caution
among policymakers on raising U.S. interest rates knocked down the dollar and
underpinned metal prices. 
    * OIL: Crude futures rose on a raft of supportive indicators on Thursday,
although some traders warned that physical supply and demand fundamentals did
not warrant a strong price recovery at this stage.   
    * EX-DIVS: Aviva Plc, GKN, Lloyds Banking Group,
Pearson, Rexam, St. James's Place and Taylor Wimpey
 will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on
Thursday, trimming 9.46 points off the FTSE 100, according to Reuters
calculations 

    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 Marks & Spencer                  Q4 trading update
 Dunelm Group                     Q3 results
 Alliance Pharma                  FY results
 Victrex                          Q2 results
 Rockhopper Exploration           FY results
 Flybe Group                      Q4 update
           
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                      
    > Other business headlines             
 

 (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
