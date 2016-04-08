FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 8
April 8, 2016 / 5:45 AM / a year ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 8

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

April 8 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 25
points, or 0.4 percent higher on Friday, according to financial bookmakers,
after losses in the previous session. For more on the factors affecting European
stocks, please click on 
    
    * The UK blue chip index closed 24.74 points lower on Thursday at 6,136.89.
    * OIL: Oil prices edged up early on Friday, lifted by firm economic
indicators from the United States and Germany which could support fuel demand,
but analysts warned that crude markets were threatened by another downturn
because of ongoing oversupply. 
    * TATA STEEL: UK's Serious Fraud Office has initiated a criminal
investigation into Tata Steel's operations, the Telegraph reported on
Thursday. 
    * EU REFERENDUM: Hiring of permanent staff via British recruitment firms
increased at the slowest pace in six months in March, with employers perturbed
by Britain's approaching European Union referendum and the global economy, a
survey showed on Friday. 
      Credit Suisse Group AG asked its employees not to take part in
activities that could promote a particular outcome ahead of the June 23
referendum on Britain's membership of the European Union, according to a memo
seen by Reuters. 
    * PANAMA PAPERS: British Prime Minister David Cameron acknowledged in a TV
interview on Thursday that he once had a stake in his late father's offshore
trust, which was revealed in the "Panama Papers" leak from a law firm.
 
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
       
 Pacific Assets Trust PLC                Full Year
 Rockhopper Exploration PLC              Full Year
       
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                      
    > Other business headlines             
 (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
