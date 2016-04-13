UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 13

April 13 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 37 points, or 0.6 percent, on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The UK blue chip index closed up 42.27 points, or 0.7 percent, at 6,242.39 points on Tuesday, buoyed by a rally in the energy sector after oil prices rose on a report that Saudi Arabia and Russia had reached agreement on output restrictions. * BHP BILLITON: BHP Billiton will lay off about 7 percent of the 1,060 workers at its Spence copper mine in Chile, the mine's union said on Tuesday. * HSBC: Shareholders should reject the executive pay plans of Britain's biggest bank HSBC and the re-election of chairman Douglas Flint at its annual general meeting, a leading shareholder advisory group said on Tuesday. * TATA STEEL: Britain said it could offer state loans to tempt a private bid for Tata's loss-making Port Talbot steelworks as Prime Minister David Cameron scrambles to save at least 10,000 jobs thrown into jeopardy by a global steel crisis. * NANOCO: British quantum dots maker Nanoco Group Plc expects to sign a new licensing deal in the next six months with a "big company", which will use its technology in digital displays. * AB INBEV/SABMILLER: Anheuser-Busch InBev has formally informed European Union antitrust regulators of its plan to sell SABMiller's premium European brands to try to secure approval for its $100 billion-plus takeover of the London-based brewer. * BREXIT: Britain could deal a damaging blow to the fragile global economy if it votes to leave the European Union, the International Monetary Fund said in the sharpest warning yet from a global body about the risks associated with Brexit. * COPPER: London copper hit its highest in almost a fortnight on Wednesday and Shanghai metals surged as strong Chinese copper imports in March built on gains fueled by a falling dollar. * OIL: Oil futures fell in Asian trade on Wednesday as profit-taking and concern over a larger-than-expected build in U.S. crude stocks outweighed a report that Russia and Saudi Arabia had reached consensus on an oil output cap. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Tesco Full Year Earnings Release Halfords Group Q4 2016 Trading Statement WH Smith H1 results TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)