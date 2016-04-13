UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 13

(Adds futures, Premier Foods, Tesco, Jupiter Fund Management)

April 13 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 37 points, or 0.6 percent, on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.6 percent ahead of the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed up 42.27 points, or 0.7 percent, at 6,242.39 points on Tuesday, buoyed by a rally in the energy sector after oil prices rose on a report that Saudi Arabia and Russia had reached agreement on output restrictions.

* TESCO: Tesco, Britain’s biggest retailer, on Wednesday reported its first quarter of underlying UK sales growth for over three years, showing its recovery is gaining momentum.

* PREMIER FOODS: U.S. spice maker McCormick Foods walked away from its takeover proposal for British food company Premier Foods on Wednesday.

* JUPITER FUND MANAGEMENT: Jupiter Fund Management said on Wednesday that total assets had increased by 1.4 percent in the first quarter to 36.2 billion pounds ($51.57 billion), helped by net inflows into its European equity and global bond funds.

* BHP BILLITON: BHP Billiton will lay off about 7 percent of the 1,060 workers at its Spence copper mine in Chile, the mine’s union said on Tuesday.

* HSBC: Shareholders should reject the executive pay plans of Britain’s biggest bank HSBC and the re-election of chairman Douglas Flint at its annual general meeting, a leading shareholder advisory group said on Tuesday.

* TATA STEEL: Britain said it could offer state loans to tempt a private bid for Tata’s loss-making Port Talbot steelworks as Prime Minister David Cameron scrambles to save at least 10,000 jobs thrown into jeopardy by a global steel crisis.

* NANOCO: British quantum dots maker Nanoco Group Plc expects to sign a new licensing deal in the next six months with a “big company”, which will use its technology in digital displays.

* AB INBEV/SABMILLER: Anheuser-Busch InBev has formally informed European Union antitrust regulators of its plan to sell SABMiller’s premium European brands to try to secure approval for its $100 billion-plus takeover of the London-based brewer.

* BREXIT: Britain could deal a damaging blow to the fragile global economy if it votes to leave the European Union, the International Monetary Fund said in the sharpest warning yet from a global body about the risks associated with Brexit.

* COPPER: London copper hit its highest in almost a fortnight on Wednesday and Shanghai metals surged as strong Chinese copper imports in March built on gains fueled by a falling dollar.

* OIL: Oil futures fell in Asian trade on Wednesday as profit-taking and concern over a larger-than-expected build in U.S. crude stocks outweighed a report that Russia and Saudi Arabia had reached consensus on an oil output cap.

(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Sunil Nair)