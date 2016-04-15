FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 15
April 15, 2016 / 5:40 AM / a year ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 15

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

April 15 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 2
points, or 0.03 percent higher on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. For
more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on 
    
    * The UK blue chip index closed flat on Thursday, underperforming its
European peers following a fall in housebuilders and fashion firm Burberry
. 
    * BP: BP's shareholders have voted against Chief Executive Bob
Dudley's $20 million pay deal for 2015, a rare investor revolt for such a major
company, after it recorded a record annual loss. 
    * SABMILLER: Anheuser-Busch InBev will invest 1 billion rand ($69
million) to support small South African farmers as part of concessions agreed
with the government to secure regulatory approval for its $100 billion-plus
takeover of SABMiller, it said on Thursday. 
    * CHINA: China's economy grew at its slowest pace in seven years in the
first quarter, however, indicators from the country's consumer, investment and
factory sectors point to nascent signs the slowdown in the world's second
largest economy may be bottoming out.  
    * COPPER: London copper was steady on Friday, but was on track to post its
biggest weekly rise in six weeks on signs that growth in China could be
stabilising after first quarter growth hit forecasts and other indicators
surprised to the upside.  
    * GOLD: Gold steadied on Friday after three days of declines, but was
heading for its first weekly drop in three as strength in the dollar and global
equities curbed appetite for the safe-haven metal.  
    * OIL: Crude futures were steady on Friday in thin business as traders were
reluctant to take on new positions ahead of a planned meeting at the weekend of
major oil exporters who want to rein in ballooning global over-production.
 
    * BREXIT: U.S. President Barack Obama will put himself in an unusual, and
risky, position next week in London: smack-dab in the middle of the heated
British debate over whether to remain part of the European Union. The White
House believes the United Kingdom is better off economically and politically if
it stays part of the European Union - a candid argument Obama will likely make
during a news conference and a town hall with young Britons. 
    * BREXIT/BoE: The Bank of England issued its clearest warning yet that a
British exit from the European Union would probably hurt the economy and cause
sterling to slide, angering pro-Brexit campaigners. 
    * UK STEEL: Britain's biggest steel business, Tata Steel's 
lossmaking UK division, is such an unattractive prize that most major investment
banks are not even angling for the opportunity to advise potential buyers on one
of the year's highest profile deals.       

    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 ICG Enterprise Trust PLC            Full Year
 Man Group PLC                       Q1 
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                      
    > Other business headlines             

 (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
