UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 25
April 25, 2016 / 6:30 AM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 25

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds company news items, futures)

April 25 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE futures were up 0.06 percent by 0616 GMT on Monday, ahead of the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index ended down 1.1 percent at 6,310.44 points on Friday, as a drop in mining stocks and luxury goods group Burberry weighed on the market.

* SKY: Viacom’s Paramount Pictures has offered EU regulators concessions aimed at averting a possible fine over geographical restrictions within Europe on movie licensing deals between Sky UK and six U.S. studios.

* BHP BILLITON: Samarco Mineração SA, which is jointly owned by mining companies Vale SA and BHP Billiton Plc, has not adopted measures to stop the leaking of mine tailings as required by a court after a deadly dam burst, a prosecutor said on Friday, an allegation that could delay the miner’s return to operations.

* REXAM: Drinks can maker Ball Corp said it along with British rival Rexam Plc agreed to sell some assets to Luxembourg-based Ardagh Group for about $3.42 billion to meet antitrust regulations ahead of their planned merger.

* TATA STEEL: Britain’s efforts to help find a buyer for Tata Steel’s UK assets will comply with European Union state aid regulations, Business Secretary Sajid Javid said on Sunday, insisting any deal would not be a bailout or nationalisation.

* OIL COMPANIES: The world’s top oil companies are set to report their worst quarterly results yet in the current downturn but a recent recovery in crude prices is raising hopes the market has bottomed out.

* UK BANKS: Britain’s top banks are set for one of their worst first-quarter earnings seasons since the financial crisis, adding to their struggle to win over investors against a backdrop of misconduct charges, a weak economic outlook and uncertainty over Brexit.

TODAY‘S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
