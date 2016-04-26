FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 26
April 26, 2016 / 5:30 AM / a year ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 26

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 15
points, or 0.2 percent higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For
more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on 
    
    * The UK blue chip index ended 0.8 percent lower at 6,260.92 on Monday, led
by sharp falls in mining and oil and gas stocks as investors voiced concerns
about whether commodities-related assets could sustain a recent rally.
 
    * BHS: British department stores group BHS was placed into administration on
Monday, putting the 88-year-old retailer in danger of disappearing from the high
street and placing 11,000 jobs at risk. 
    * HUTCHISON/O2 UK: EU competition regulators will veto CK Hutchison
Holdings' 10.3 billion-pound ($14.9 billion) deal to buy O2 UK from
Spanish group Telefonica to become Britain's biggest mobile network
operator, two people familiar with the matter said on Monday. 
    * BREXIT: Bookmakers' odds have shifted sharply towards Britain voting to
remain in the European Union in a referendum in June, a move in sentiment also
reflected by the pound rising on Monday to a near six-week high against the
euro. 
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 BP                            Q1 Earnings Release
 Whitbread                     Full Year Earnings Release
 St. James's Place             Q1 results
 British American Tobacco      Q1 Interim Management Statement 
                               
 Standard Chartered            Q1 Interim Management Statement 
 Boohoo.Com                    Full Year results
 Countrywide                   Trading update
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                      
    > Other business headlines             
    

 (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru)

