UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 29

April 29 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down around 45 points, or 0.7 percent lower on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The UK blue chip index was flat in percentage terms at 6,322.40 points at its close on Thursday as the top share index steadied after a rally in miner Anglo American, although a drop in financial stocks kept the market under pressure. * RECKITT BENCKISER: An Australian court on Friday ordered British consumer goods giant Reckitt Benckiser to pay a penalty of A$1.7 million ($1.30 million) for misleading consumers on painkiller marketing, prompting the regulator that flagged the case to say it would step up a campaign for heftier fines in future. * RBS: Part-nationalised Royal Bank of Scotland risks missing an end-2017 deadline to sell its Williams & Glyn brand, it said on Thursday, raising doubts about how soon it will be ready to pay dividends and return to private ownership. * CONSUMER CONFIDENCE: Uncertainty about the outcome of Britain's European Union referendum gnawed at consumers and businesses in April, two surveys showed on Friday. * BREXIT: The European Union would insist on completing a swift divorce with Britain before starting to forge any new relationship if UK voters decide in June to leave the 28-member bloc. * OIL: Crude oil prices fell in early trading on Friday as a looming rise in Middle East output may drag on the stronger markets seen in April, although falling U.S. production and a weakening dollar are still offering support. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: AstraZeneca PLC Q1 Earnings Release Shire PLC Q1 Earnings Release Rotork Plc Trading Statement Ultra Electronics Holdings Trading Statement TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)