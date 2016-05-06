FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 6
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
May 6, 2016 / 5:20 AM / a year ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 6

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

May 6 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 12
points, or 0.19 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. For more
on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on 
    
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.09 percent higher at 6,117.25 points on
Thursday, as gains in companies like BT and RSA offset declines
by companies such as Centrica and Inmarsat after they gave
discouraging updates. 
    * GLAXOSMITHKLINE: A break-up of GlaxoSmithKline is not something
that is being considered "at all" at present, the chairman of Britain's biggest
drugmaker said on Thursday. 
    * SABMILLER: South Africa's competition watchdog was on Thursday granted an
extra five days to study Anheuser-Busch InBev's planned $106 billion
takeover of SABMiller - a fifth extension that could delay the consumer
industry's biggest ever deal. 
    * BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO: India's top court told tobacco companies on
Wednesday they must adhere to a new federal rule requiring much larger health
warnings on cigarette packs, in a major setback for the $11 billion industry
that opposes the new policy. 
    * BHP BILLITON: A Brazilian judge on Thursday ratified the settlement
Samarco and its owners, BHP Billiton and Vale SA, signed with
Brazil's government in March to cover damages for a deadly dam spill last year,
Vale said in a statement. 
    * OIL MAJORS: Ten oil companies including Royal Dutch Shell,
Chevron and BP are working together to develop standard
production equipment, a rare cooperation among rivals to save money as low oil
prices put pressure on budgets. 
    * UK REFERENDUM: Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said on
Thursday he thought Britain would be better off out of the European Union.
 
    * BREXIT: Britain's vote in June on whether to leave the European Union is
shaping up to be the next global event to impact the U.S. central bank's
decision-making on when to next raise interest rates. 

    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 BBA Aviation PLC                    Q1 2016 BBA Aviation PLC
                                     Trading Statement Release
 Numis Corporation PLC               Half Year 2016 Numis
                                     Corporation PLC Earnings
                                     Release
 Capital & Counties                  Capital & Counties Properties
 Properties PLC                      PLC Trading Statement Release
 Hastings Group                      Q1 2016 Hastings Group Holdings
 Holdings PLC                        PLC Earnings Release
 InterContinental                    Q1 2016 InterContinental Hotels
 Hotels Group PLC                    Group PLC Interim Management
                                     Statement Release
    
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                      
    > Other business headlines             
 (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
