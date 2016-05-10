UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 10

(Adds futures, easyJet, Hiscox, Tata Steel)

May 10 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 26 points, or 0.4 percent higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.5 percent ahead of the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.2 percent lower on Monday at 6114.81 points.

* EASYJET: British low-cost carrier easyJet swung to a half-year loss due to a fall in travel demand on security concerns linked to attacks on European capitals, flight cancellations in Egypt and air traffic control strikes in France.

* HISCOX LTD: Lloyd’s of London underwriter Hiscox Ltd reported a 10 percent rise in first-quarter gross written premiums on Tuesday and said the pressure on reinsurance rates was easing.

* OIL: Oil prices were steady on Tuesday as brimming inventories and a looming refined products glut offset supply disruptions in Canada and elsewhere that have taken more than 2 million barrels a day of production out of the market.

* BREXIT: British employers’ spending on temporary workers rose at the fastest pace in more than a year last month, as nerves around the upcoming European Union referendum dissuaded them from taking on permanent staff, a survey showed on Tuesday.

* RETAIL: British shoppers held off from buying new spring and summer clothes during an unusually cold April, compounding a sense of uncertainty among consumers ahead of June’s EU referendum, surveys suggested on Tuesday.

* METALS: London copper held around four-week lows on Tuesday after a weaker dollar and renewed jitters about Chinese economic growth tarnished demand for commodities.

* SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell Plc has restarted production at a reduced rate at its Albian oil sands mining operation in Alberta, it said on Monday, even as many energy companies remain offline after a major wildfire ravaged the area.

Shell workers at Nigeria’s Bonga oil field in the southern Niger Delta are being evacuated following a militant threat, a labour union official said on Monday as the vice president met oil majors to discuss a surge in violence.

* TATA STEEL: Tata Steel Europe said on Monday that seven expressions of interest for its British operations had been taken forward to the next stage of the sale process.

