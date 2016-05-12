FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 12
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
May 12, 2016 / 5:35 AM / a year ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 12

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down by
27 points, or 0.4 percent lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.
For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on 
    
    * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.1 percent on Wednesday at 6,114.60
points.
    * OIL: Oil prices fell on Thursday, dragged down by the gradual return of
Canadian oil sands output, reversing a sharp rise the previous day when the U.S.
government detailed an unexpected fall in crude inventories. 
    Oil refiners and gas producers could face higher production costs if
countries use a high carbon price to follow through promises made at last year's
global climate summit in Paris, research showed on Thursday. 
    * BALTIC EXCHANGE: Talks between the Baltic Exchange and a number of suitors
are continuing, but any potential buyer of the business will have to provide
assurances that its central role in shipping will not be "undermined", the
Baltic's chairman said on Wednesday. 
    * METALS: London copper rose from one-month lows on Thursday as a weaker
dollar softened the impact of poor corporate earnings that revived concerns over
renewed weakness in the global economy that could limit metal demand.
 
    * BANK OF ENGLAND: Bank of England Governor Mark Carney will tread carefully
back into Britain's debate on whether to leave the European Union on Thursday,
when he sets out the central bank's latest forecasts against the most uncertain
economic backdrop in years. 
    * HOUSING: British surveyors reported the sharpest fall in enquiries from
potential homebuyers since 2008 last month, reflecting a new tax on landlords
and the upcoming referendum on European Union membership. 
    * BBC: The future of the BBC will become clear on Thursday when the minister
who has challenged the publicly funded broadcaster's size, scope and purpose in
a changing media landscape publishes proposals for its once-in-a-decade charter
renewal. 
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 Fidelity Special Values PLC            Half yearly earnings release
 Vedanta Resources PLC                  Preliminary FY 2016 earnings
                                        release
 Talktalk Telecom Group PLC             Preliminary FY 2016 earnings
                                        release
       
 (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru, Editing by Sunil Nair)

