UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 13th
May 13, 2016 / 5:55 AM / a year ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 13th

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 13 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 11
points, or 0.2 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. For more
on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on 
    
    * The UK blue chip index closed down 1 percent on Thursday at 6,104.19
points.
    * SHELL: A 2,100-barrel oil spill in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico forced Royal
Dutch Shell RDSa.L on Thursday to shut in all wells that flow to its Brutus
platform, federal regulators said. 
    * OIL: Oil prices dipped in early trading on Friday as a stronger dollar
weighed and Russia warned that a global crude supply overhang could last into
next year. 
    * METLAS: London copper edged up on Friday, recovering from more than
two-month lows plumbed in the previous session, but was still set for a second
weekly drop as a stronger dollar compounded pressure over fears of renewed
slowdown in top consumer China. 

    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 Scottish Mortgage Investment             Full year results
 Trust PLC                                
 New Europe Property                      Q1 earnings release
 Investments PLC                          
 Manchester United PLC                    Q3 earnings release
       
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                      
    > Other business headlines             
 (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru,)

