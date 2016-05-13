UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 13th

May 13 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 11 points, or 0.2 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The UK blue chip index closed down 1 percent on Thursday at 6,104.19 points. * SHELL: A 2,100-barrel oil spill in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico forced Royal Dutch Shell RDSa.L on Thursday to shut in all wells that flow to its Brutus platform, federal regulators said. * OIL: Oil prices dipped in early trading on Friday as a stronger dollar weighed and Russia warned that a global crude supply overhang could last into next year. * METLAS: London copper edged up on Friday, recovering from more than two-month lows plumbed in the previous session, but was still set for a second weekly drop as a stronger dollar compounded pressure over fears of renewed slowdown in top consumer China. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Scottish Mortgage Investment Full year results Trust PLC New Europe Property Q1 earnings release Investments PLC Manchester United PLC Q3 earnings release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru,)