FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 17
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 17, 2016 / 5:30 AM / a year ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 17

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 18
points, or 0.3 percent, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more
on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on 
    
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.2 percent stronger at 6,151.40 on Monday,
with a rally in basic resources stocks on the back of stronger metals prices
supporting the broader equities market. 
    * RIO: Anglo-Australian mining giant Rio Tinto said on Monday it had
submitted feasibility studies to the Guinea government for its massive Simandou
iron ore project, considered the world's biggest untapped iron ore deposit.
 
    * UK JOBS: Job vacancies in Britain slumped in April as uncertainty around
the country's European Union membership referendum and the introduction of a
higher minimum wage made employers more reluctant to hire, a jobs website said.
 
    * UK REFERENDUM: The "remain" camp held a 15-point lead over its "leave"
rivals in Britain's EU referendum campaign, according to the latest poll from
ORB for the Telegraph newspaper, published on Monday. 
    * OIL: Oil futures rose for a second straight session on Tuesday, with U.S.
crude hitting a six-month high, as the market focused on supply disruptions that
prompted long-time bear Goldman Sachs to issue a bullish assessment on near-term
prices. 

    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 Vodafone Group                  Full Year 2015 Vodafone Group
 PLC                             PLC Earnings Release
 Speedy Hire PLC                 Full Year 2015 Speedy Hire PLC
                                 Earnings Release
 Premier Foods                   Full Year 2016 Premier Foods
 PLC                             PLC Earnings Release
 Land Securities                 Full Year 2016 Land Securities
 Group PLC                       Group PLC Earnings Release
 DCC Plc                         Full Year 2016 DCC PLC Earnings
                                 Release
 Enterprise Inns                 Half Year 2016 Enterprise Inns
 PLC                             PLC Earnings Release
    
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                      
    > Other business headlines             
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * BridgeStation: view story .134
 For more information on Top News visit
 topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.