UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 17

(Adds company news items, updates futures)

May 17 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 18 points, or 0.3 percent, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.5 percent ahead of the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.2 percent stronger at 6,151.40 on Monday, with a rally in basic resources stocks on the back of stronger metals prices supporting the broader equities market.

* PREMIER FOODS: Premier Foods Plc reported higher fourth-quarter sales of its branded foods, which include Oxo seasonings and Bisto gravy, and said it would take a closer look at streamlining operations in the coming year.

* VODAFONE: Vodafone said its earnings growth would accelerate this year after a programme to improve its networks boosted demand in Europe and helped the group to return to underlying growth in 2016 revenue and core earnings for the first time since 2008.

* LAND SECURITIES: Land Securities Group Plc, Britain’s largest listed property developer, said if the UK decided to exit the European Union, it would hurt occupier demand and could reduce commitments around new constructions particularly in London.

* ASTRAZENECA: AstraZeneca’s drive to rebuild its portfolio of new medicines received a boost on Tuesday with positive results for a biotech drug for severe asthma that the company has previously flagged as a potential $2 billion-a-year product.

* RIO: Anglo-Australian mining giant Rio Tinto said on Monday it had submitted feasibility studies to the Guinea government for its massive Simandou iron ore project, considered the world’s biggest untapped iron ore deposit.

* DCC: Support services group DCC said it expected to see another profit growth in the current financial year after it posted a 35.5 percent rise in full-year operating profit.

* UK JOBS: Job vacancies in Britain slumped in April as uncertainty around the country’s European Union membership referendum and the introduction of a higher minimum wage made employers more reluctant to hire, a jobs website said.

* UK BANKS: Britain’s biggest banks will have to cap unauthorised overdraft fees and join a price-comparison website to give customers better service, Britain’s competition watchdog said on Tuesday, following a 19-month investigation to reform the banking sector.

* UK REFERENDUM: The “remain” camp held a 15-point lead over its “leave” rivals in Britain’s EU referendum campaign, according to the latest poll from ORB for the Telegraph newspaper, published on Monday.

* OIL: Oil futures rose for a second straight session on Tuesday, with U.S. crude hitting a six-month high, as the market focused on supply disruptions that prompted long-time bear Goldman Sachs to issue a bullish assessment on near-term prices.

TODAY‘S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)