FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 19
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 19, 2016 / 5:50 AM / a year ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 19

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 60
points, or nearly 1 percent, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. For
more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on 
    
    * The UK blue chip index on Wednesday ended flat in percentage terms at its
close at 6,165.80 points, as luxury goods firm Burberry fell after a
slump in its profits and miners tracked weaker metals prices. 
    * ANTOFAGASTA: Antofagasta said on Wednesday it had signed an
accord with a community that has long-opposed the tailings dam at its Los
Pelambres flagship copper mine in Chile to bring their protests to an end, but
not all the protesters said they were on board. 
    * DIRECTORS' PAY: Shareholders of two London-listed companies approved their
directors' pay on Wednesday, rejecting the recommendations of influential
advisors in a sign that dissatisfaction over high salaries has yet to result in
widespread change. 
    * UK's REFORM AGENDA: Queen Elizabeth unveiled plans by British Prime
Minister David Cameron on Wednesday to overhaul prisons and help the poor under
a social reform agenda he hopes to press after a referendum on European Union
membership. 
    * BREXIT: The campaign to keep Britain in the European Union has taken an 18
percentage point lead over the "Out" campaign ahead of a June 23 referendum, its
widest in three months, a telephone opinion poll by Ipsos MORI showed on
Wednesday. 
    * OIL: Oil prices fell on Thursday, pulled down by rising U.S. crude
inventories, a stronger dollar and surging output from Iran to Europe and Asia.
 
    * GOLD: Gold was trading near a three-week low on Thursday after minutes
from a Federal Reserve policy meeting signalled the U.S. central bank could
raise rates as soon as next month, boosting the dollar.    
    * EX-DIVS: Bunzl, HSBC Holdings, Imperial Brands,
Intertek Group, Provident Financial, Royal Dutch Shell A and B
 will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on
Thursday, trimming 17.27 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters
calculations. 
     
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 National Grid     Full Year 2016 National Grid PLC
 PLC               Earnings Release
 3i Group PLC      Full Year 2015 3i Group PLC Earnings
                   Release
 Bloomsbury        Full Year 2015 Bloomsbury Publishing
 Publishing PLC    PLC Earnings Release
                   
 Investec PLC      Full Year 2016 Investec PLC Earnings
                   Release
 Shanks Group PLC  Preliminary 2015/2016 Shanks Group
                   PLC Earnings Release
 Grainger PLC      Half Year 2016 Grainger PLC Earnings
                   Release
 Mitchells &       Half Year 2016 Mitchells & Butlers
 Butlers PLC       PLC Earnings Release
                   
 Booker Group PLC  Full Year 2015/2016 Booker Group PLC
                   Earnings Release
 Britvic PLC       Half Year 2016 Britvic PLC Earnings
                   Release
 Hargreaves        Hargreaves Lansdown PLC Interim
 Lansdown PLC      Management Statement Release
                   
 Thomas Cook       Half Year 2016 Thomas Cook Group plc
 Group PLC         Earnings Release
                   
 Royal Mail PLC    Full Year 2016 Royal Mail PLC
                   Earnings Release
 Merlin            Q1 2016 Merlin Entertainments PLC
 Entertainments    Trading Statement Release
 PLC               
 
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                      
    > Other business headlines             

 (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.