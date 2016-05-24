FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 24
#Market News
May 24, 2016

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 24

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down  20
points, or 0.3 percent lower, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For
more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on 
    
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.3 percent lower at 6,136.43 points on
Monday, with a drop in the prices of crude oil and industrial metals putting
pressure on commodities-related stocks. 
    * SHELL: Dutch pension fund PGGM, a major shareholder in Royal Dutch Shell
, criticised the company's climate change policy on Monday, a day before
Shell's annual meeting. 
    * STOCK SPIRITS: Vodka maker Stock Spirits Group Plc's shareholders
voted for all the proposals put forth by Western Gate Private Investments Ltd,
handing the top investor a victory nearly two months after it started agitating
for changes at the company. 
    * UK REFERENDUM: The cost of a family holiday to Europe could rise by up to
230 pounds ($333) if Britons vote to leave the European Union next month, the
prime minister said on Tuesday in the latest in a string of warnings of the
impact of Brexit on family finances. 
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 Severn Trent PLC                    Preliminary 2016 Severn Trent PLC
                                     Earnings Release
 Coms PLC                            Full Year 2016 Coms PLC Earnings
                                     Release
 Easyhotel PLC                       Half Year 2016 easyHotel PLC Earnings
                                     Release
 Keller Group PLC                    Keller Group PLC Trading Statement
                                     Release
 UK Mail Group PLC                   Q4 2015 UK Mail Group PLC Earnings
                                     Release
 Cranswick PLC                       Full Year 2015 Cranswick PLC Earnings
                                     Release
 Big Yellow Group                    Full Year 2015 Big Yellow Group PLC
 PLC                                 Earnings Release
 AVEVA Group PLC                     Full Year 2015 AVEVA Group PLC
                                     Earnings Release
 Renew Holdings PLC                  Half Year 2016 Renew Holdings PLC
                                     Earnings Release
 Card Factory PLC     <CARDC.L       Q1 2016 Card Factory PLC Trading
                                     Statement Release
 Kingfisher PLC                      Q1 2016 Kingfisher PLC Trading
                                     Statement Release
 De La Rue PLC                       Full Year 2016 De La Rue PLC Earnings
                                     Release
 HomeServe PLC                       Full Year 2015 Homeserve PLC Earnings
                                     Release
 Bgeo Group PLC                      Q1 2016 BGEO Group PLC Earnings
                                     Release
 Paragon Group of                    Half Year 2016 Paragon Group of
 Companies PLC                       Companies PLC Earnings Release
      
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                      
    > Other business headlines             
 (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
