UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 24

May 24 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 20 points, or 0.3 percent lower, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The UK blue chip index closed 0.3 percent lower at 6,136.43 points on Monday, with a drop in the prices of crude oil and industrial metals putting pressure on commodities-related stocks. * SHELL: Dutch pension fund PGGM, a major shareholder in Royal Dutch Shell , criticised the company's climate change policy on Monday, a day before Shell's annual meeting. * STOCK SPIRITS: Vodka maker Stock Spirits Group Plc's shareholders voted for all the proposals put forth by Western Gate Private Investments Ltd, handing the top investor a victory nearly two months after it started agitating for changes at the company. * UK REFERENDUM: The cost of a family holiday to Europe could rise by up to 230 pounds ($333) if Britons vote to leave the European Union next month, the prime minister said on Tuesday in the latest in a string of warnings of the impact of Brexit on family finances. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Severn Trent PLC Preliminary 2016 Severn Trent PLC Earnings Release Coms PLC Full Year 2016 Coms PLC Earnings Release Easyhotel PLC Half Year 2016 easyHotel PLC Earnings Release Keller Group PLC Keller Group PLC Trading Statement Release UK Mail Group PLC Q4 2015 UK Mail Group PLC Earnings Release Cranswick PLC Full Year 2015 Cranswick PLC Earnings Release Big Yellow Group Full Year 2015 Big Yellow Group PLC PLC Earnings Release AVEVA Group PLC Full Year 2015 AVEVA Group PLC Earnings Release Renew Holdings PLC Half Year 2016 Renew Holdings PLC Earnings Release Card Factory PLC <CARDC.L Q1 2016 Card Factory PLC Trading Statement Release Kingfisher PLC Q1 2016 Kingfisher PLC Trading Statement Release De La Rue PLC Full Year 2016 De La Rue PLC Earnings Release HomeServe PLC Full Year 2015 Homeserve PLC Earnings Release Bgeo Group PLC Q1 2016 BGEO Group PLC Earnings Release Paragon Group of Half Year 2016 Paragon Group of Companies PLC Companies PLC Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines