UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 27

May 27 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 3 points, or 0.05 percent higher on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.05 percent ahead of the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.04 percent higher at 6,265.65 points on Thursday, as mining shares rallied along with metals prices to offset weaker banking and energy stocks.

* ANGLO AMERICAN: Final bids for Anglo American's metallurgical coal mines in Australia, valued at up to $1.5 billion, must be submitted by June 6, three sources close to the matter said on Thursday.

Global mining company Anglo American said on Friday it had appointed Bruce Cleaver as chief executive of its unit, De Beers Group, after previous CEO Philippe Mellier decided to step down.

* ASTRAZENECA: AstraZeneca said on Friday U.S. regulators would not approve its new drug for high potassium levels at present due to a manufacturing issue, dealing a blow to a product acquired when it bought ZS Pharma for $2.7 billion last year.

* SPORTS DIRECT: British lawmakers have rejected an invitation to visit Sports Direct's headquarters, which the retailer's billionaire founder Mike Ashley had set as a pre-condition for him to appear in parliament to answer questions about workers' treatment.

* PHOENIX GROUP: French insurance company Axa said on Friday it had agreed to sell its UK investment and pensions business and its direct protection business in the UK to Phoenix Group Holdings.

* KCOM: KCOM Group Plc on Friday said its core earnings for the current financial year would be lower, as the telecoms services provider ramps up investments in its Hull and East Yorkshire markets to accelerate growth.

* NEW WORLD RESOURCES: A Czech court has issued a preliminary injunction taking away New World Resources' control over its mining subsidiary OKD and handing it to a board of creditors, OKD said.

* LIDL: The Schwarz group that owns German discount supermarket chain Lidl plans to invest 6.5 billion euros ($7.3 billion) in 2016, with part of that going to sprucing up its stores in its home market, a newspaper reported on Thursday.

* UK CONSUMER CONFIDENCE: Morale among British consumers edged up in May but uncertainty around next month's referendum on European Union membership continued to cloud the economic outlook, a survey showed on Friday.

* BREXIT: A British exit from the European Union would be a serious risk to global economic growth, the Group of Seven leaders said in a summit declaration on Friday, although German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the issue had not been discussed.

* UK REFERENDUM: British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Friday he was not a "closet Brexiteer" and that leaving the European Union would hurt Britain's economic future and complicate trade deals with countries such as Japan.

* OIL: Oil futures fell further in Asian trade on Friday after running into resistance at the $50-a-barrel mark, as investors worried higher prices could reactivate shuttered crude output, adding to global oversupply.

