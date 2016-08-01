UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 1

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 0.05 percent, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.33 percent ahead of the cash market open. * The UK blue chip index closed 3.37 points higher on Friday at 6724.43, underperforming the broader European market as education publisher Pearson slumped after posting results. * SABMILLER: Brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev cleared a major hurdle towards its takeover of SABMiller with regulatory approval from China on Friday, leaving the acquisition's future in the hands of the British company's board. * GULF KEYSTONE: Norwegian energy firm DNO ASA, hoping to expand its presence in Iraqi Kurdistan, offered to buy rival Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd for $300 million, following the latter's junk bond deal this month. * SIERRA RUTILE: Australia's Iluka Resources has made a 215 million pound ($284 million) all-cash takeover offer for rival mineral sands producer Sierra Rutile, looking to take advantage of a market slump to boost its long-term resources. * UK BUSINESS MORALE: British business confidence plunged in the immediate aftermath of the June 23 vote to leave the European Union, regained a little ground later, but was still down sharply compared with last quarter, an industry body said on Monday. * UK ECONOMY: British businesses expect economic growth to grind almost to a halt over the next three months due to weaker investment and consumer confidence after June's vote to leave the European Union, the Confederation of British Industry said on Sunday. * EU RULES: Britain's financial watchdog published on Friday a consultation paper on implementing a reform of European Union securities markets, signalling to banks that last month's vote by Britons to leave the EU must not derail preparations for the new rules. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Real Good Food PLC Full Year 2016 Real Good Food PLC Earnings Release Cenkos Securities PLC Full Year 2016 Cenkos Securities PLC Earnings Release Ascential PLC Half Year 2016 Ascential PLC Earnings Release Trinity Mirror PLC Half Year 2016 Trinity Mirror PLC Earnings Release Keller Group PLC Half Year 2016 Keller Group PLC Earnings Release Fidessa Group PLC Half Year 2016 Fidessa Group PLC Earnings Release Senior PLC Half Year 2016 Senior PLC Earnings Release Ultra Electronics Half Year 2016 Ultra Holdings PLC Electronics Holdings PLC Earnings Release Intertek Group PLC Half Year 2016 Intertek Group PLC Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)