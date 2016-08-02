UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 2

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down about 0.5 percent on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed 30.5 points lower on Monday at 6693.95 points, with energy stocks slipping on weaker crude oil prices and banks losing ground following the results of the European Union's stress test. * SABMILLER: Anheuser-Busch InBev and SABMiller, the world's two largest brewers, set out a timetable on Monday for the final stages of their $100 billion-plus merger, with completion of the deal expected in a little more than two months. * OLD MUTUAL: European private equity fund Cinven is about to start exclusive talks to buy the Italian wealth arm of financial services firm Old Mutual for about 300 million euros ($335 million), a source with knowledge of the deal told Reuters. * BP: BP Plc curtailed production over the weekend on the 60,000 barrel per day (bpd) reforming unit at the 413,500 bpd Whiting, Indiana refinery for repairs, sources familiar with plant operations said on Monday. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Impax Environmental Half Year Earnings Markets Plc Spirent Half Year Earnings Communications Plc 4imprint Group Plc Half Year Earnings Filtronic Plc Full Year Earnings Travis Perkins Plc Half Year Earnings Elementis Plc Half Year Earnings Greggs Plc Half Year Earnings BBA Aviation Plc Half Year Earnings Rotork Plc Half Year Earnings Morgan Sindall Half Year Earnings Group Plc SDL Plc Half Year Earnings Cyprotex Plc Half Year Earnings Tullett Prebon Plc Half Year Earnings Fresnillo Plc Half Year Earnings Meggitt Plc Half Year Earnings InterContinental Interim Earnings Hotels Group Plc Direct Line Half Year Earnings Insurance Group Plc TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru)