a year ago
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 2
#Market News
August 2, 2016

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 2

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down
about 0.5 percent on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * The UK blue chip index closed 30.5 points lower on Monday at 6693.95
points, with energy stocks slipping on weaker crude oil prices and banks losing
ground following the results of the European Union's stress test. 
    * SABMILLER: Anheuser-Busch InBev and SABMiller, the
world's two largest brewers, set out a timetable on Monday for the final stages
of their $100 billion-plus merger, with completion of the deal expected in a
little more than two months. 
    * OLD MUTUAL: European private equity fund Cinven is about to
start exclusive talks to buy the Italian wealth arm of financial services firm
Old Mutual for about 300 million euros ($335 million), a source with
knowledge of the deal told Reuters. 
    * BP: BP Plc curtailed production over the weekend on the 60,000
barrel per day (bpd) reforming unit at the 413,500 bpd Whiting, Indiana refinery
for repairs, sources familiar with plant operations said on Monday. 
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 Impax Environmental              Half Year Earnings
 Markets Plc                      
 Spirent                          Half Year Earnings
 Communications Plc               
 4imprint Group Plc               Half Year Earnings
 Filtronic Plc                    Full Year Earnings
 Travis Perkins Plc               Half Year Earnings 
 Elementis Plc                    Half Year Earnings 
 Greggs Plc                       Half Year Earnings 
 BBA Aviation Plc                 Half Year Earnings 
 Rotork Plc                       Half Year Earnings 
 Morgan Sindall                   Half Year Earnings 
 Group Plc                        
 SDL Plc                          Half Year Earnings 
 Cyprotex Plc                     Half Year Earnings 
 Tullett Prebon Plc               Half Year Earnings 
 Fresnillo Plc                    Half Year Earnings 
 Meggitt Plc                      Half Year Earnings 
 InterContinental                 Interim Earnings 
 Hotels Group Plc                 
 Direct Line                      Half Year Earnings 
 Insurance Group Plc              
               
 (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
